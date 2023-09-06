Sparkling Opportunities Await at the 11th International Jewellery Tokyo Autumn (IJT AUTUMN)

TOKYO, Japan, 2023-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ — The countdown begins for the most awaited event in the world of jewellery – the 11th International Jewellery Tokyo Autumn (IJT AUTUMN). Mark your calendars for October 25-27 as Pacifico Yokohama transforms into a dazzling paradise of gems, jewels, and exciting opportunities.

Illuminate the Year-End Sales Season

IJT AUTUMN 2023 is a celebration of elegance and luxury. As Japan’s leading jewellery trade show, IJT brings together a treasure trove of brilliance and artistry. RX Japan Ltd, with over 37 years of experience in hosting international trade shows, organizes IJT AUTUMN, which stands not only as an established name but also as Japan’s paramount purchasing venue of the year.

Witness a Spectacular Showcase

Imagine entering a realm where diamond brilliance meets gemstone and pearl allure. IJT AUTUMN 2023 gathers the industry’s best, with 390 premier exhibitors from all over the world showcasing their finest creations. The event is set to present esteemed jewellery brands as exhibitors, extending beyond Japan to a global stage. This remarkable assembly will spotlight excellence from diverse corners, including Lithuania, China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Poland, and more! From rare gems to masterful pieces, seize this opportunity to source coveted treasures at exclusive IJT AUTUMN prices.

Find Next Business Prospects

Retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, designers/craftsmen, media representatives, and jewellery-related businesses converge to foster connections, exchange ideas, and forge lasting partnerships. This is the one-stop trade fair for the global jewellery industry, uniting professionals for collective success.

For both seasoned veterans and fresh newcomers, IJT AUTUMN guarantees boundless opportunities. Anticipating an enthusiastic attendance of 15,000 visitors, Pacifico Yokohama’s halls will pulse with activity, innovation, and inspiration.

Don’t Miss Out – Register and Plan A Visit Now!

IJT AUTUMN 2023 is an experience that can reshape business trajectory. Discover the prime timing for the year-end sales season. Register as visitor now and participate in the jewellery industry’s most anticipated event.

For media inquiries, interviews, and additional information, please visit our official website.

About IJT AUTUMN

IJT AUTUMN, held annually in Yokohama during October, stands prominently within the IJT series, a trio of prestigious events occurring thrice each year (Tokyo in January, Kobe in May). Celebrated for its exquisite assortment of diamonds, gemstones, and pearl jewellery, IJT AUTUMN offers a dynamic platform for industry professionals to connect, discover, and prosper.

About RX (Reed Exhibitions)

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products, and complete transactions at approximately 400 events in 22 countries across 42 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com

About RX Japan

RX Japan organises 96 exhibitions, composed of 363 sub-exhibitions, annually at large exhibition halls such as Tokyo Big Sight, Makuhari Messe, and Intext Osaka across a wide variety of 38 fields, including jewellery, fashion, gift items, electronics, energy, IT, cosmetics, and medical. Visit the RX Japan website for more details.