DUELLY, THE WORLD’S FIRST LIVE-VOTING COMPETITION AND SOCIAL NETWORKING PLATFORM LAUNCHES

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, 2023-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ — After months of hard work, dedication, and boundless creativity, Duelly, the only LIVE VOTING Challenge and social networking site in the world, has launched after fifteen years of development. Duelly brings together a community of like-minded individuals who love a good challenge and is set to revolutionize how users experience social engagement.

At Duelly, users choose a competition on the platform, video their best attempt for victory, and upload it for judgment through live voting amongst peers. Winners compete for prizes and bragging rights. The unique live-voting feature sets Duelly apart, allowing users to connect with challengers worldwide and compete for glory. Duelly facilitates user engagement, providing more power than a mere thumbs up or down; their vote chooses the winners and the losers. The platform showcases user-generated video footage showing off users’ skills and techniques while competitors achieve sponsor prizes through peer and professional judges. Duelly is the first social networking platform to offer live, announcer-style interviews, live voting, and interactive message boards simultaneously. The site provides real-time interaction with all participants, challengers, sponsors, hosts, users, and influencers, with more exciting features coming soon.

“This marks a momentous occasion in the world of online challenges. We are thrilled to announce the official launch of Duelly, a forum to showcase creativity and skill with endless possibilities,’ Duelly founder Ed Pizzo says. “Duelly is where true competition, camaraderie, and talent converge under one roof. I give everyone the first challenge to find your sport, from brain teasers to physical feats, creative tasks, and daring adventures. Immerse yourself in the diverse challenges initiated to inspire, motivate, and entertain.” Duelly, the world’s first virtual colosseum has commenced, and the arena is ready for competitors!

Mr. Pizzo’s journey of innovation and positive change was a driving force behind his creation. Edward’s vision for Duelly.com was clear from the start: to create a platform that inspires creativity, fosters connection, and encourages adventure. Under his leadership, Duelly.com has become a thriving community that empowers individuals to explore their passions, challenge their limits, and unlock their full potential. His visionary approach to entertainment and challenge creates a new space within a virtual and real-world experience. It continues to set industry standards and pave the way for exciting possibilities. With the creation of The Challenge Site Foundation, his dedication to building a better world has ensured that through strategic alliances, community engagement, and targeted fundraising, there are opportunities to build a brighter future for those in need.

“We’re very excited to bring an innovative and exciting competition platform to the world through user engagement and old-fashioned fun.” said founder Ed Pizzo.

Duelly’s official launch was spearheaded in partnership with Kyle Weatherman and NASCAR. The live voting challenge site is the only social media company to enter the world of motorsports. Duelly captured significant coverage with NASCAR’s staggering seventy-five million fanbase during Duelly’s inaugural race, with plans to build upon exposure through strategic partnerships. Duelly invites the world to join this revolutionary platform for engagement through virtual and real-life collaboration.

Duelly is the work of The Challenge Site, the original gamified v-sports competition platform and the most unique and collaborative challenge site in the world. Duelly also provides marketing, media, and product sales offerings for investors. Duelly’s main campus resides in Southwest Florida and brings competition-based, v-sports social networking to life under one user-friendly umbrella. Simply put, Duelly is a hybrid of the most current trends in entertainment and technology. For more information, visit www.duelly.com

“If you can do it, you can duel it!”

Follow us on social media:

INSTAGRAM

https://www.instagram.com/duellyofficial/

TIK TOCK

https://www.tiktok.com/@duellyofficial

YOUTUBE

https://www.youtube.com/@duellyofficial

TWITTER

https://twitter.com/DuellyOfficial

FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/duellyofficial

PINTEREST

www.pinterest.com/duellyofficial

LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/company/duelly/

###