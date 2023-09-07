Lucintel Forecasts Microduct Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Microduct market is projected to reach an estimated $ 9.2 billion by 2028 from $5.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for efficient and reliable communication networks, rising installation of data centers across the globe, and increasing demand for flame retardant based micro ducts owing to stringent regulations imposed by the regulatory authorities.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in microduct market by type (direct install, direct burial, and flame retardant), application (FTTX networks, other access networks, backbone networks, data center applications, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

“FTTX networks market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the microduct market is FTTX networks, other access networks, backbone networks, data center applications, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the FTTX network market is expected to remain the largest segment due to growing number of household users for fiber optic-based broadband data network as it provides additional benefits over traditional cables, which includes less maintenance owing their lighter weight and lower costs.

“Within the Microduct market, the flame retardant segment is expected to witness the highest growth in type.

Based on type, the flame retardant segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing demand across the FTTx network and data center applications along with its capabilities to operate in diverse surrounding temperatures while ensuring high level of reliability.

“North America will dominate the Microduct market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising number of wireless communication subscribers, increasing consumer spending on premium quality components, along with the growing adoption of safer and regulatory-compliant micro ducts by construction professionals in this region.

Major players of Microduct market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Emtelle, Primo, Hexatronic Group, Prysmian Group, Datwyler Holding, Egeplast International, Clearfield, Spur, GM Plast, Belden are among the major microduct providers.

