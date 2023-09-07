Customer Relationship Management Industry To Rise Owing To The Changing Nature Of The Software In Terms Of Functionalities And Features

Customer relationship management industry data book covers customer experience management, customer self-service software, digital experience platform, sales force automation software, sales training software, marketing automation market.

The global customer relationship management industry size was valued at USD 51.43 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a significant compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s customer relationship management industry databook is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Customer Experience Management Market Insights

The global customer experience management market size was valued at USD 10.65 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% from 2023 to 2030. The market growth can be attributed to the mounting importance of understanding customer behavior and their preferences, which drives various brands and organizations to implement customer experience strategies, such as regularly communicating and engaging with customers, developing a long-term programme, and utilizing automation, to provide the best service performance to customers in real-time.

Customer Self-service Software Market Insights

The global customer self-service software market size was valued at USD 11.92 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5% from 2023 to 2030. The strong emphasis organizations are putting on delivering instant information as part of the efforts to increase productivity and operating efficiency is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. The eminent need to develop better relationships with customers and enhance the level of customer experience to retain the existing customers and attract new ones is also expected to contribute to the growth. The growing demand from customers for efficient services through multiple touchpoints, such as smartphones and the internet, is particularly expected to prompt enterprises to adopt self-service portals.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Customer Relationship Management Industry Data Book – Customer Experience Management, Customer Self-service Software, Digital Experience Platform, Sales force Automation Software, Sales Training Software, Marketing Automation Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Digital Experience Platform Market insights

The global digital experience platform market size was valued at USD 11.17 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7% from 2023 to 2030. The continued integration of the latest technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and Machine Learning (ML), into digital experience platform (DXP) solutions, is expected to play a niche role in driving the growth of the DXP market during the forecast period. Digital transformation has gained significant traction in the wake of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several businesses are adopting DXP solutions to ensure business coherence and process optimization. Looking forward, DXP solutions would help teams in learning to collaborate, thereby opening new opportunities for the growth of the digital experience platform market over the forecast period.

Sales force Automation Software Market Insights

The global sales force automation software market size was valued at USD 9.82 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% from 2023 to 2030. The growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud sales force automation (SFA) software. Increasing demand for sales forecasting applications in the banking, retail, and IT and telecom sectors is anticipated to foster growth. Moreover, the use of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and deployment of cloud technology are the factors anticipated to foster growth. The market has been subject to several new developments in recent years. Technology, such as artificial intelligence is gaining tremendous traction and is projected to drive transformation across the sales automation process. For instance, AI is building practical value for sales management by automating, expanding, and supercharging the way deals are conducted.

Sales Training Software Market Insights

The global sales training software market size was valued at USD 2.14 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% from 2023 to 2030. The industry growth can be attributed to the rising corporate competition and changing business needs. Small- & Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) & large-scale companies are regularly investing in the training of their sales and other teams. Furthermore, the rising adoption of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software, which provides sales enablement tools to facilitate efficient collaboration with other sales representatives, is creating robust growth opportunities. The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the industry in the first three quarters of 2020.

Go through the table of content of Customer Relationship Management Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study.

Marketing Automation Market Insights

The global marketing automation market size was valued at USD 5.72 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2030. Owing to the digitalization of industries, rising internet penetration, and the use of mobile devices, the demand for automating marketing solutions has been increasing rapidly. Increasing demand for personalized advertising, retention of users for business growth, and the need for informed advertising strategy are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth. Moreover, the rise in the adoption of IoT devices, an increase in big data, and data analytics solutions, and demand for business automation, and insights will propel the market growth.

Key players operating in the Customer Relationship Management industry are –

• Adobe Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Salesforce.com, Inc.

• Sitecore