Acne Skincare Products Industry Top Players Analysis: Sephora USA, Inc. and Peach & Lily

The global Acne Skincare Products industry was estimated at USD 5,004.71 million in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 8.85% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s acne skincare products industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market Insights

The global anti-acne cosmetics market size was valued at USD 4,464.80 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.14% from 2023 to 2030. The negative social stigma associated with acne and the rising consumption of cosmetics by both men and women, especially from emerging economies are majorly estimated to drive the market growth. The aesthetics industry witnessed significant setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the majority of the cosmetic products are not a medical necessity, lockdown in several countries led to the closure of several beauty salons & med spas, dermatology clinics, and retail stores. However, the online sales of anti-acne cosmetics surged by the end of 2020 as COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

Moreover, the incidence of acne increased during the pandemic, which, in turn, accelerated the market growth. Acne is a highly prevalent skin disorder among adolescents. According to an article published by the Journal of The European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, more than 95% of boys and nearly 85% of girls are affected by acne during their adolescence. Out of these, nearly 40% experience moderate‐to‐severe acne and nearly 50% continue to have acne in their adulthood. The high prevalence of acne, especially in the young population, is anticipated to fuel market growth. The anti-acne mask segment in the U.S is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Acne patients are prone to suffer from anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, poor quality of life, and loneliness. This can be attributed to the emotional and mental associations that an individual has with his/her appearance. According to a study published in the International Journal of Women’s Dermatology, decreased self-esteem and increased embarrassment were observed in nearly 64% and about 89% of women with moderate and severe acne, respectively. These psychological issues are anticipated to prompt patients to seek cosmetic solutions to improve their appearance, thereby driving market growth. These psychological effects are also indirectly fueled by the increasing usage of social media and photo-editing apps.

Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market Insights

The global anti-acne dermal patch market size was valued at USD 539.91 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.20% from 2023 to 2030. The anti-acne dermal patch is a medicated pimple patch filled with active ingredients that helps to eliminate the acne-causing bacteria and reduce inflammation. These patches improve the absorption of the active ingredients into the skin thus reducing pain, bumps, and redness, and are effective in curing inflamed acne, such as papules. The common active ingredients of these patches are tea tree oil and salicylic acid. They may also help to reduce the size of lesions caused by cystic or nodular acne.

The rising incidence of skin conditions such as severe acne and pimples across the globe is anticipated to drive the market for anti-acne dermal patches. Increasing demand for instant acne treatment and medication is one of the major factors supporting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing demand for anti-acne dermal patches among the population especially among the teenage group owing to its mass marketing across the social media platforms has also boosted its adoption across the past few years.

However, the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has hugely affected the overall market for anti-acne dermal patch. The given COVID-19 restrictions have significantly impacted the beauty and personal care industry. Owing the initial lockdown imposed across the world has led to a decline in sales of beauty products including acne patches especially across the brick-and-mortar stores. Disruption in the supply chain and closure of cosmetic manufacturing plants across the globe are few of the factors that have led to the significant decline in the growth rate of the anti-acne dermal patch industry in 2020. For instance, as per an article published by the Baird Investment Advisor Co., Ltd., the parent beauty and personal care industry has witnessed a decline of 2-3% in 2020.

Acne Skincare Products Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The industry growth is directly associated with the extensive adoption of advanced healthcare technology, the technological shift, and the demand for noninvasive treatment for acne. Moreover, the competition among major market players will become intense in the upcoming years as they focus more on strategic collaborations, geographical expansion, and partnerships through mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in January 2022, L’Oréal and Verily partnered to develop a research program on skin health and advance skin health. This partnership is expected to boost the R&D of novel anti-acne products over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the Acne Skincare Products Industry are:

L’ORÉAL Group

Murad LLC (Unilever)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Clinique Laboratories, LLC (Estee Lauder)

Vichy Laboratoires

