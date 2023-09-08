Blood Glucose Meters Industry To Be Driven By Growing Geriatric Population And Rising Incidence Of Diabetes

Blood Glucose Meters Industry Data Book Covers Point-of-care Glucose Testing Devices, Self-Monitoring & Continuous Blood Glucose Monitors Market.

The global blood glucose meters industry was valued at USD 15.80 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s blood glucose meters industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Point-of-care Glucose Testing Devices Market Insights

The global point-of-care glucose testing market size was valued at USD 3.27 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2023 to 2030. The growing geriatric population, the ability of point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests to deliver immediate results, thus providing improved patient care, and rising market penetration of electronic medical records (EMRs) are among the high-impact rendering drivers of this market. The shortage of skilled staff, especially in the field of diagnostics, is also expected to increase the market penetration of glucose POC diagnostic products.

The healthcare industry is emphasizing on shorter hospital stays, better acute care, and expansion of outlying surgical centers, which has consequently increased the demand for STAT testing. POC management solutions allow patients and healthcare providers to easily collect, share, and manage specimens to meet the regulatory requirements.

North America dominated the global market in 2022. The regional market accounted for the largest share of over 40.3% of the overall revenue in the same year. It is expected to maintain its lead even during the forecast period. This region is home to several key market players, such as Abbott, Nova Biomedical, and Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC. This has increased the availability of glucose testing products, thereby contributing to the revenue generation of the regional market. In addition, higher healthcare expenditure by governments on diabetes management is one of the factors responsible for the regional market growth.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market insights

The global blood glucose monitoring devices market generated over USD 12.53 billion revenue in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 8.1% during the forecast period to reach USD 23.15 billion by 2030. The key drivers of the market are the rising incidence of diabetes and the increasing geriatric population prone to diabetes. The market growth is further propelled by the increasing awareness regarding diabetes preventive care and new product launches. Diabetes is a serious and growing problem globally, where the inefficiency of the pancreas to produce insulin results in an increase in blood glucose levels. According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2021, around 537 Million people were diagnosed with diabetes, this number is expected to increase to 643 Million by 2030 and 783 Million by 2045.

North America led the market with a revenue share of over 38.0% in 2022 owing to its well-established healthcare sector. The increasing prevalence of obesity, high cost of treatment, technological advancements, and new product launches are also expected to drive the regional market. Europe is expected to capture a significant revenue share over the forecast period due to an increase in the geriatric population, which is prone to diabetes. Moreover, improvements in the healthcare sector and the implementation of advanced medical products are augmenting the demand for BGMs in the region.

Asia Pacific is projected to be a lucrative region over the forecast period. Improvements in healthcare facilities and reimbursement policies in developing economies are key factors aiding the growth in this region. China spearheaded the APAC region in 2022 owing to its large diabetes population and rapid economic growth. Furthermore, an increase in awareness regarding diabetes preventive care is augmenting the market growth.

Blood Glucose Meters Market – Global Industry Segmentation

Blood Glucose Meters By Product

• Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

o Self-Monitoring Devices

o Continuous blood glucose monitoring devices

• Point-of-care glucose testing devices

Blood Glucose Meters By End-user

• Hospital

• Home setting

• Diagnostic center

Blood Glucose Meters By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Ukraine

o Belarus

o Turkey

o Rest of Europe

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Colombia

o Rest of Latin America

• MEA

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Blood Glucose Meters Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Technological advancements: especially in case of biosensors, Bluetooth integration, & real-time alerts, and price competitiveness are two of the major strategies mostly focused on by the major market players. Each new product is designed to be easier to use by its antecedents and laced with connectivity. Increasing awareness of advanced diabetes management tools is among the top priority of market players.

Key players operating in the Blood Glucose Meters industry are –

• Abbott Laboratories

• Medtronic plc

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Ascensia Diabetes Care

• Dexcom, Inc.

• Sanofi

• Novo Nordisk

• Insulet Corporation

• Ypsomed Holdings

• Glysens Incorporated