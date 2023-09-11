Weight Loss Procedures Industry: Prominent Company Overview, 2023 – 2030

Weight Loss Procedures Industry Data Book Covers Liposuction Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, and Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market

The global Weight Loss Procedures Industry was estimated at USD 12.1 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s weight loss procedures industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Liposuction Surgery Market Insights

The global liposuction surgery market size was estimated at USD 5.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2023 to 2030. The rising frequency of men and women who want to be in proper shape and reduce & remove excess fat from their bodies has led to high demand for liposuction surgeries thus driving the Liposuction surgery market. The liposuction procedure is gaining popularity due to the positive influence garnered by it on social media and the scope of better outcomes while reducing costs & minimizing health risks.

The growing trend of noninvasive cosmetic procedures and liposuction is expected to witness significant demand. The field of liposuction has observed many new developments based upon advancements in technology, such as ultrasonic-assisted liposuction, Vaser, Smart Lipo laser-assisted liposuction, Slim Lipo, and PAL power-assisted liposuction.

Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market Insights

The global non-invasive fat reduction market size was estimated at USD 1.5 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% from 2023 to 2030. Non-invasive fat reduction is a procedure carried out to remove excess fat from certain parts of the body by using methods, such as laser, lipolysis, cryolipolysis, and radiofrequency. Non-invasive devices used in these procedures are FDA-approved as their safety & efficiency have been tested and have shown significant results. In March 2023, the FDA approved the EON Smarter Body Contouring device manufactured by Dominion Aesthetics Technologies, Inc. for the treatment of back and thighs. The device is designed with state-of-the-art technology, which offers maximum flexibility and can be used for the treatment of all patients.

These procedures are to be carried out by professional practitioners who are technically sound to execute these treatments. Some of the famous brands for non-invasive fat reduction procedures are CoolSculpting, Kybella, Vanquish, and Sculpsure. The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of this market. Since the lockdown guidelines instructed the delay of several elective procedures, the demand for non-invasive fat reduction devices was also reduced. Most of the clinics were on the verge of shutting down as a result of a lesser number of procedures and disruption in production and supply chain. However, with the easing of lockdown restrictions, a surge in aesthetic surgeries was observed in the following years.

According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine in January 2023, in 2021, the number of cosmetic surgeries related to aesthetic, plastic, and reconstructive surgeries increased by 49.4% compared to 2020 and 29.7% compared to 2019. The sedentary lifestyle of people is expected to further propel the growth of this market as it leads to obesity and other diseases. According to an article released by the World Health Organization in October 2022, around 500 million people around the globe are likely to develop obesity, heart disease, and other chronic disorders by 2030 due to their sedentary lifestyle.

Weight Loss Procedures Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The industry growth is directly associated with the shift in technology, demand for noninvasive procedures, and the extensive adoption of advanced healthcare technology for improved healthcare services. Moreover, the competition among major market players will turn intense in the upcoming years as they are focusing more on strategic collaborations, geographical expansion, and partnerships through mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in November 2018, Fosun Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd announced the launch of their hybrid body & face contouring platform called RESHAPE for skin tightening, fat reduction, and facial anti-aging treatments, at the Cosmoprof Asia tradeshow in Hong Kong.

Key players operating in the Weight Loss Procedures industry are:

Long Island Plastic Surgical Group

Anadolu Medical Center

The Ageless Clinic

Hospital Samaritano de Sao Paulo

Your Lipo

