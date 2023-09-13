Window Treatment Industry’s Technological Advancements in 2023

Window Treatment Industry | Forecast 2030

Grand View Research’s window treatment industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Window Treatment Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Window Treatment Industry USD 30.71 billion in 2022, 8.0% CAGR (2023-2030)

Blinds & Shades Market Size USD 13.11 billion in 2022, 8.2% CAGR (2023-2030)

Curtains Market Size USD 10.42 billion in 2022, 8.0% CAGR (2023-2030)

Shutters Market Size USD 7.16 billion in 2022, 7.6% CAGR (2023-2030)

Blinds And Shades Market Growth & Trends

The global blinds and shades market size is expected to reach USD 24.63 billion by 2030, expanding at 8.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing expenditure on interior decoration continues to create lucrative opportunities for window blinds and shades. Robust development in emerging economies is likely to drive the market in the forecast period. Increased disposable income of the consumer group has led to frequent changes in coverings with changing wall paints and other home décor items. This has also become a prominent factor, which has propelled the market growth.

The growing interest of individuals and professional designers in window blinds and shades coupled with the increasing inclination toward motorized and automated blinds and shades is supporting market growth. Consumers with high and moderate incomes are the major target customers for window coverings owing to their high spending power. Furthermore, with increasing urbanization and globalization trends, home décor has become more popular in both developed and emerging economies such as India, Brazil, and China. This increase in home decor is boosting the demand for blinds and shades in the residential sector.

Curtains Market Growth & Trends

Curtains are a traditional way to cover windows, thereby these products are widely popular among consumers looking for economical options. Moreover, the rise of smart homes has led to the integration of advanced technology into everyday items, enhancing convenience and automation. In response, key players in the home automation industry are introducing innovative products like smart curtains and drapes. For instance, in August 2022, Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mijia Smart Curtain Motor 1S which can be controlled using the Mijia app, and accompanying remote control, with voice command or even a gentle tug to start the motor.

Moreover, consumers are driven by the desire to enhance the overall aesthetics and style of their living spaces. Consumers are opting for curtains that complement their interior design theme, color scheme, and personal taste. The curtains’ appearance, patterns, textures, and fabric choices play a crucial role in meeting consumers’ aesthetic preferences is another factor driving the adoption of curtains among consumers. In addition, consumers value curtains that serve multiple functions. Curtains that offer both privacy and light control, along with other features like thermal insulation or noise reduction, are gaining popularity among consumers.

Shutters Market Growth & Trends

Shutters offer a classic and timeless aesthetic appeal to the overall appearance of both interior and exterior spaces, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication. Consumers are drawn to the unique and stylish look of shutters, which can complement various architectural styles and interior design themes. The demand for shutters is rising due to their aesthetic appeal and the introduction of innovative products, such as motorized shutters.

Moreover, motorized shutters are gaining popularity among tech-savvy consumers as they are controllable through remote, smartphone, and voice control devices. Consumers who prefer a beachy or colonial look, opt for shutters. Shutters include adjustable slats that allow users to manage the amount of light and privacy while maintaining visibility outside. These features are majorly preferred by individuals who prefer the view from their windows while keeping some privacy. Shutters are available in several materials including fabric, glass, wood, and vinyl.

Competitive Insights

In the market, a mix of established companies and emerging players exists. Several prominent players are strategically capitalizing on the market’s growing trends while expanding their range of services to sustain and increase their market share. For instance:

In January 2023 , Welspun announced a brand licensing arrangement for the EMEA market with the Walt Disney Company. Welspun will have the ability to create, develop, produce, and market a whole line of home textile items using Disney’s numerous franchises and characters from the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucas brands.

In February 2022 , Springs Window Fashions acquired the assets of NuLEDs to strengthen its position in the Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) shade market. The intellectual property of NuLED presents a unique opportunity for Mecho in an automated shade system.

