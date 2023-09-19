ESA Leverages AxSTREAM.SPACE to Drive Advancements in European Space & Propulsion Technology

Burlington, MA, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — SoftInWay Inc., a global leader in the development of turbomachinery and propulsion technology, is thrilled to announce that a contract has been signed with the European Space Agency (ESA). This contract will see ESA using SoftInWay’s turbopump predesign tools, a part of the cutting-edge software bundle AxSTREAM.SPACE. ESA will employ these tools to develop and assist the industry in the preliminary phase of designing the next generation of turbopumps for rocket applications, setting the groundwork for pioneering advancements in space exploration.

AxSTREAM.SPACE, renowned for its state-of-the-art turbomachinery and propulsion design capabilities, will serve as the backbone of ESA’s efforts to enhance propulsion systems in their space missions. SoftInWay aims to sign additional contracts and work with more teams across Europe who will gain access to AxSTREAM.SPACE’s comprehensive features, enabling them to design, analyze, and optimize high-performance turbopumps that are vital to ensuring the success and reliability of rockets destined for space exploration.

Speaking about the collaboration, Dr. Leonid Moroz, CEO of SoftInWay, expressed, “We are proud to join hands with ESA, a prominent institution at the forefront of space innovation. This partnership not only underscores our commitment to driving technological advancements in the space industry, but also aligns with our deep-rooted passion for space exploration. With AxSTREAM.SPACE’s unique capabilities combined with the brilliant minds at ESA, we are confident that together we will usher in a new era of propulsion technology in the space industry, and we couldn’t be more excited about it”.

This contract between SoftInWay and ESA showcases the power of innovation and international cooperation in space exploration.