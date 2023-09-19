Orthodontic Excellence: Toombs Orthodontics Transforms Smiles in Lenexa, KS

Lenexa, KS, USA, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — Toombs Orthodontics, a leading orthodontic practice in Lenexa, is proud to announce its commitment to providing top-notch orthodontic treatment, enhancing the smiles and confidence of patients throughout the community.

Orthodontic issues, such as crooked teeth, misaligned bites, and overcrowding, can not only impact one’s self-esteem but also lead to oral health problems. Toombs Orthodontics has been addressing these concerns for over a decade, offering state-of-the-art treatments and a dedicated team of professionals focused on delivering exceptional care.

Toombs Orthodontics specializes in a range of orthodontic solutions, including traditional braces, Invisalign® clear aligners, and other innovative treatments tailored to each patient’s unique needs. Their experienced team works closely with patients to create customized treatment plans that align with their goals, ensuring that the journey to a perfect smile is comfortable and efficient.

Dr. Kelly Toombs, founder and lead orthodontist, commented on the practice’s dedication: “At Toombs Orthodontics, we understand the importance of a confident smile. Our mission is to provide the highest quality orthodontic care, using the latest technology and techniques to transform smiles and improve overall oral health. We’re excited to continue serving the Lenexa community and helping patients of all ages achieve the smiles they’ve always dreamed of.”

The practice’s commitment to excellence extends beyond patient care. Toombs Orthodontics prides itself on its involvement in the local community, sponsoring educational events and supporting local charities. Their passion for making a positive impact on Lenexa extends beyond the clinic doors.

For more information about Toombs Orthodontics and their orthodontic treatments in Lenexa, KS, please visit https://goo.gl/maps/Xxz6qgEpUMZQzVK98 or contact their office at (913) 859-9997.