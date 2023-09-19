Keldamuzik Introduces “The Diva Workout” an EDM Remix EP Fabricated by Robot Millennium

San Francisco, Bay Area, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — Expect an electrifying musical experience as renowned EDM producer Robot Millennium announces soon to be released of a captivating remix EP featuring Keldamuzik’s top-charting singles. This exceptional collaboration is set to redefine the boundaries of electronic dance music, infusing each track with an explosion of energizing beats and euphoric melodies that will undoubtedly make waves across the global music scene starting on August 17, 2023.

Fan favorites “Get Loose,” “Magic,” and “All I Have” are already well-known songs because of their catchy melodies and captivating vocals by Keldamuzik. These songs are now ready to soar to even greater heights thanks to Robot Millennium’s artistic touch, bringing listeners on an exciting journey of musical adventure.

Having the skill set of Keldamuzik and meeting individuals who share the same interests. Through Vijay, TV, she was linked up with Candace Coogler to participate in the project’s visual videos and photoshoot activities. Things have only gotten better for her as she is going to be a star. Keldamuzik associated with Candace Coogler on her EDM record as a further way to expand her own fitness business path.

Worldwide can listen to the EDM remix of an incoming EP on all the major music streaming services starting on August 17, 2023. With a surge of explosive beats and high-energy melodies that will definitely cause some bloodrush, this outstanding collaboration is on par with Peloton, NordicTrack, and etc. mainly, about pushing the limits of your spirit. Whether it’s in the gym or while jogging through city streets, the sheer power of this incoming EDM music for workout enthusiasts.

The driving force behind Keldamuzik’s “The Diva Workout” EP is an EDM music, which will boost your mood, increase adrenaline levels, and create a euphoric feeling, encouraging people to push themselves fully while getting active. A thrilling synergy is created by the smooth mixing of Robot Millennium’s infectious sounds with workout routines, allowing people to lose themselves in the music and find renewed motivation to surpass themselves.

About Candace Coogler:

Candace Coogler ( The cousin of Ryan & Keenan Coogler) is a dynamic talent that is known for her smoldering intensity on screen. After several years of making bold statements in the urban modelling world and after starring in several music videos for nationally distributed music artists, Candace is transitioning to film and the sky’s the limit. Born in Pittsburg Ca. Ms Coogler looks forward to sharing her talent with the world.

About Robot Millennium:

Robot Millennium is an emcee, writer, producer, reality TV music composer that moves along Hip-Hop movement. After several years of being in the industry he is known for the tracks and the people he worked with.

About Keldamuzik:

Keldamuzik is an internationally recognized singer, songwriter, producer, actress, and entrepreneur. With a captivating stage presence and an unwavering passion for her craft, she has become a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. Keldamuzik has released several hit singles, including “Thirsty,” “Queen for a Night,” and “Diva.” Additionally, she is the founder of Digz Media Group, a multi-faceted entertainment company dedicated to fostering creativity and empowering artists, and Tamz, a headwear company that produces “The World’s Flyest Berets”.

To be updated, and to connect with Keldamuzik:

Official Website: https://keldamuzik.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/keldamuzik/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IamKeldamuzik/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Keldamuzik

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/keldamuzik/

For Media Inquiries:

Wendy Bell

CEO

Digz Media Group LLC

info@digzmediagroup.com

+1 415-634- 7524