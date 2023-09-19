Lucintel Forecasts Global Perimeter Security Market to Reach $127.3 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global perimeter security market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, industrial, infrastructural, government, military & defense, and residentialsectors. The global perimeter security market is expected to reach an estimated $127.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing terrorism threats and cross-border invasions, emergence of smart cities, and significant demand for high-tech security systems.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in perimeter security market to 2030 by component (solution and service), service (professional service and managed service), system(perimeter intrusion detection, video surveillance systems, access control systems, alarm and notification systems, barrier systems, and others), end use (commercial, industrial, infrastructural, government, military & defense, residential, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, professional serviceand managed serviceare the two major segments of perimeter security market by service. Lucintel forecast that professional serviceswill remain the larger segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, commercial is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Honeywell , Dahua Technology, Bosch Security Systems, Hikvision, Axis Communications, Senstar, Pelco, Raytheon Technologies, Teledyne FLIR, and Thales are the major suppliers in the perimeter security market.

