Madrigal’s One-day Workshop On Equipping Writers With Winning Tender Response Techniques

Sydney, Australia, 2023-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — Madrigal Communications is one of Australia’s most successful tender and proposal writing agencies. They recently hosted an insightful workshop that bolstered participants’ abilities in crafting winning tender responses.

The day opened with a welcome address by Tim Entwisle, founder and Director at Madrigal Communications, who also provided more information about Madrigal’s tender writing courses and training modules designed for a tender writer in Sydney.

The one-day workshop opened with a dialogue on the importance of well-written and well-presented tender proposals and how this needs to be addressed. Most businesses know that many contracts are lost because of poor proposal presentation.

It is essential to submit the tender proposal professionally and attractively. Throughout the engaging and interactive session, participants were provided with invaluable tips and techniques delivered by multiple experts.

Here are some highlights from the session.

Intricacies Of Tender Writing

The participants learned about the complexities of tender writing and its importance in developing persuasive, complete, and comprehensive explanation of tasks and documents. Tim Entwisle shed light on the subtleties of writing technical material for different audiences while being relevant to the industry.

Having several years of experience in the industry, Entwisle added, “Madrigal has been creating compelling and professional tender proposals. We are meticulous in handling the mandatory criteria and leave nothing to chance. We also carefully select your images to support your key messages and the bid strategy. Often a technical simplification will be required to complete a tender response.

Elements Of A Winning Tender Response

The participants learned what distinguishes a winning tender response from that of the competitors. The presenters shared practices and insider secrets for developing appealing and engaging proposals. The participants were educated on the importance of making sure the tender response meets all the requirements of the RFT documents since the client evaluates the submissions against all the rules, procedures, and criteria they have provided. If it is a government contract, they will follow these procedures precisely. Even a tiny omission could disqualify you from the tender process.

The workshop was successful, with participants offering positive feedback while highlighting its practicality and direct applicability to their industry. One workshop segment was dedicated to acquainting the participants with Madrigal Communications services and what benefits they offer. Madrigal offers tender writing courses and training to clients looking to increase their organisations’ capabilities. The agency also provides tender writing guides in NSW and other states in Australia. They offer technical writing to help with procedures and policies, as well as web and print writing and capability statements to complement your proposals.

For more information about Madrigal Communication’s workshops, consulting services, and courses, please visit the website: https://madrigal.com.au.