Affordable Dental Care : Prioritize Your Oral Health with Jordan and Pham Dentistry

Posted on 2023-Sep-23

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Looking for a new dentist but worried about high costs? Dental care can be expensive, especially if you don’t have insurance. But the awesome dentists at Jordan and Pham Dentistry in Dove Canyon are making it super easy to get the care you need with their $99 new patient special.

For just 99 bucks, you get x-rays, a full exam, and a basic cleaning – everything you need to get started on the right foot. It’s the perfect low-cost way to establish care with leading dentist in Rancho Santa Margarita and really understand the health of your mouth.

The x-rays and exams allow the dentists to check for hidden issues like cavities, gum disease, or bite problems before they get out of hand. And the cleaning removes built-up plaque and brightens your smile.

Jordan and Pham Dentistry offers this deal to make quality dental care accessible to everyone, with no hidden fees. They really prioritize your health over everything else. This special makes it easy to start a relationship with them even if you don’t have dental insurance.

Don’t put off essential dental care because of money. Take advantage of the $99 new patient special at Jordan and Pham Dentistry today! Give them a call or book online to schedule an appointment and peek behind the curtain at your oral health. Your teeth will thank you!

