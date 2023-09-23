Floor Solutions NY Offers High-quality Hardwood Flooring Refinishing and Repairs in Nanuet

Nanuet, New York, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Established in 2007, Floor Solutions NY provides premium installation, refinishing, and repair services for hardwood flooring in Nanuet, NY. With a commitment to delivering unparalleled quality, expertise, and innovation, they are transforming living areas into cozy and beautiful spaces at cost-effective prices.

When asked about their service, “We specialize in hardwood floor refinishing in Nanuet, NY, that breathes new life into worn-out surfaces. Our professionals employ the latest techniques in the industry to provide you with a unique service that preserves the luster of your home. Our hardwood floor refinishing process not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also extends the lifespan of the flooring, making it a sustainable and economical choice,” replied the spokesperson of Floor Solutions, NY.

At Floor Solutions NY, they offer a comprehensive range of hardwood flooring services. Their trained professionals specialize in hardwood floor repair, new installation, or refinishing that restores the original beauty of hardwood floors. They employ state-of-the-art equipment and premium-quality materials to achieve optimal results every time.

The experts at Floor Solutions NY install laminated flooring that enhances the look and feel of any space. This type of flooring is available in different styles and options and available at different costs. Their installation process includes prepping up the space for installation and cleaning up after completion.

“Customer satisfaction is our priority! As a leader in the industry, we take pride in offering top-notch services that exceed custom expectations. From the initial consultation to the final finishing touches, we work together with our clients to create a seamless experience for our clients,” concluded the spokesperson.

They also specialize in the installation of glue down flooring and employ expert hands to achieve better results. They use installation techniques that are durable and maintain the integrity and appearance of the floors.

“Floor Solutions will not disappoint. Their prices are fair, and they are unbelievable artisans. We are so happy with the way our den came out that we have decided to move forward with two other projects with them,” commented Lori, one of their happy customers.

About Floor Solutions NY:

With over a decade of experience in the industry, Floor Solutions NY, a leader in the industry, offers superior installation, refinishing, and repair services for hardwood floors. Visit https://floorsolutionsny.com/ for more.

Contact Details:

Contact Name: Anibal Mazariego

Address:

24 Old Middletown Rd,

Nanuet, New York,

USA – 10954

Phone Number: +1 (845) 406-2825

###