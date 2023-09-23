Lumos Dental New Haven Announces Dental Care: Enjoy a Lifetime of Healthy Smiles!

New Haven, CT, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Lumos Dental New Haven, a beacon of dental excellence, is thrilled to announce its comprehensive range of dental services in New Haven, CT, designed to illuminate smiles and promote lifelong oral health.

Here, patients can expect more than just routine dental visits. With a focus on individualized care plans, their dental team tailors treatments to meet everyone’s unique needs. Dr. Jennifer You and Dr. Michael Wiener, along with their compassionate staff, prioritize patient comfort, making every visit a pleasant, pain-free experience.

“It is very rewarding when I can help someone in pain or rebuild someone’s smile so that they can go out into the world and better their lives.” says Dr. Jennifer You. “We want to be the trusted dentist in New Haven, meeting the dental needs of every patient in the surrounding communities.”

Lumos Dental New Haven offers a comprehensive array of dental services, including smile makeovers, cosmetic dentistry, CEREC®, All on 4®, bridges, All on 6®, dentures, veneers, Invisalign®, and KöR® in-office whitening. Whether you need a single tooth replacement or a complete smile transformation, the dentists are here to guide you toward a healthier, more radiant smile.

Patient safety has always been a top priority at Lumos Dental New Haven. They strictly adhere to stringent safety protocols, including advanced sterilization techniques. The practice also leverages state-of-the-art technology to ensure precise diagnoses and effective treatments.

“To change a person’s life by changing their smile is one of the most rewarding feelings.” adds Dr. Michael Wiener.

To make dental care accessible to all, the office accepts most major credit cards and insurance plans.

For more information about Lumos Dental New Haven and to schedule an appointment, please visit our website.

About Lumos Dental New Haven

Lumos Dental New Haven is a leading dental practice in New Haven, CT, dedicated to providing high-quality dental care with a personalized touch. Dr. Jennifer You and Dr. Michael Wiener lead the team, offering a wide range of dental services to meet the unique needs of each patient. With a commitment to excellence and patient comfort, the practice is the trusted choice for dental services in the community.

