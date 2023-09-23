Startup India Mentor Initiates Faculty Development Program to Bridge Industry and Academia

Nashik, India, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — As part of an ongoing effort to bridge the gap between industry and academia in Nashik, renowned startup mentor CE Shreekant Patil has successfully launched a series of faculty development programs across various colleges in the region. This groundbreaking initiative aims to bring together industry experts and educational institutions to foster an environment of collaboration, innovation, and skill development.

Supported by the Startup India initiative, CE Shreekant Patil has embarked on an ambitious journey to empower aspiring entrepreneurs and students with practical knowledge and guidance. Through regular engagements, including monthly hackathons and idea competitions, participants can harness their creative potential and gain exposure to real-world challenges faced by industries today.

Recently, a highly successful session on startup awareness by CE Shreekant Patil at KBT College of Engineering. The interactive session engaged faculty members, providing them with valuable insights into the concept of MVPs and their significance in the startup ecosystem. Attendees were encouraged to explore new approaches, experiment with ideas, and develop robust strategies to solve complex problems efficiently.

QUOTE FROM Shreekant Patil, LEAN Consultant

With an unwavering commitment to nurturing budding talent and fostering sustainable entrepreneurship, Shreekant Patil emphasizes the importance of bridging the gap between academia and industry. By connecting experts from different domains and encouraging collaboration between educational institutions and startups, this initiative strives to create an ecosystem where innovative ideas can thrive.

Through these faculty development programs, Shreekant Patil envisions a future where students are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the ever-evolving business landscape. By providing platforms for learning, networking, and mentorship, participants can gain invaluable insights into the world of startups and entrepreneurship.

Moving forward, Shreekant Patil plans to expand the reach of these programs to colleges across Nashik and beyond, enhancing the entrepreneurial spirit and fostering a culture of innovation in the region.

For more information about Shreekant Patil’s initiatives and upcoming events, please visit https://www.polywork.com/shreekantpatil

About Shreekant Patil, Mentor at MAARG StartupIndia

Shreekant is a leading startup mentor and visionary, dedicated to empowering aspiring entrepreneurs and students by bridging the gap between industry and academia. With a passion for fostering innovation, Shreekant conducts various faculty development programs, hackathons, and idea competitions aimed at nurturing talent and shaping future leaders in the entrepreneurial space.

He is also committee chairman at NIMA, MACCIA, AACCI, GIBF