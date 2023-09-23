Balancing Health: The Omics Sciences Approach in Dr. Matteo Bertelli’s Male Fertility Dietary Supplement

Atlanta, GA, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Matteo Bertelli’s, a trusted name in dietary supplements, is proud to introduce their new product, Dr. Matteo Bertelli’s Male Fertility, formulated through the application of advanced omics sciences.

Omics sciences, including genomics, metabolomics, and proteomics, represent the future of personalized medicine. These techniques allow us to meticulously analyze the genes, metabolites, and proteins within our bodies, providing a comprehensive picture of our health.

Dr. Matteo Bertelli’s Male Fertility has been developed through years of dedicated omics research. Each component, Mio-inositol, D-chiro-inositol, Mirocetol from Epilobium, Arginine, Selenium, Zinc, Folic Acid, Vitamin C, and Vitamin D; has been precisely selected and dosed based on individuals’ omics data. This personalized approach ensures that Dr. Matteo Bertelli’s Male Fertility is optimally tailored to the specific needs of each consumer.

The synergistic action of Mio-inositol, D-chiro-inositol, Mirocetol from Epilobium, Arginine, Selenium, Zinc, Folic Acid, Vitamin C, and Vitamin D is instrumental in promoting and enhancing male reproductive health.* Mio-inositol and D-chiro-inositol are key components that help regulate insulin levels and support metabolic processes, they work in harmony to maintain hormonal balance and optimize male fertility. Mirocetol from Epilobium contributes by providing antioxidant properties that protect sperm cells from oxidative stress, helping to maintain their integrity and functionality. Arginine, Selenium, Zinc, and Folic Acid provide essential support for healthy sperm development and function. Vitamin C and Vitamin D are essential vitamins that promote overall reproductive health. It is important to underscore that individual responses to these compounds may vary, warranting consultation with a healthcare professional for its use.

Thanks to omics sciences, Dr. Matteo Bertelli’s is redefining the dietary supplement industry by offering products that are not only effective but also customized.

For more information on the science behind Dr. Matteo Bertelli’s Male Fertility and how it can improve your health, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Media Contact

Company Name: MAGISNAT

Contact Person: Matteo Bertelli MD, PhD

Email: info@magisnat.com

Address: Atlanta Tech Park 107 Technology Parkway Suite 801

City: PEACHTREE CORNERS

State: GA 30092

Country: United States

Website: https://www.magisnat.com

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. It is important to note that this article does not intend to provide medical advice, and the purpose of the summary of the scientific bibliography is cultural insight. The article does not suggest that natural molecules or dietary supplements have therapeutic, diagnostic, or preventive properties for any disease or condition. It is not intended as advice to use the natural molecules or dietary supplements in any modality or for any purpose. Only a physician and/or nutritionist can provide advice in the areas of nutrition, prevention, and health.