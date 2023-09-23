BOC Sciences Adds World Vaccine Congress Europe to Its 2023 Event Calendar

“End-to-End Support for Your Pharmaceutical Journey”, with the commitment to researchers, BOC Sciences will attend the renowned World Vaccine Congress Europe in Barcelona, Spain, from 16 to 19 October.

Barcelona, Spain, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — World Vaccine Congress Europe has become the world’s largest and most established meeting dedicated to vaccines. It brings together the professionals and companies that are shaping the future of vaccines and offers the opportunity for quality networking and new business opportunities.

BOC Sciences obtained a valued position in this event and will dispatch an expert team to Barcelona for exhibition. Below is some necessary information for interested customers:

Timeline:

16 October 2023 | Pre-Congress Workshops (Off-site)

17 – 19 October 2023 | Main Congress Days

Location: Fira de Barcelona – Montjuïc, Barcelona

Stand: # 80

The BOC Sciences exhibition team recently emphasized its blockbuster products Nucleosides , Nucleotides, and Phosphoramidites that will be showcased in this grand meeting. These vital raw materials have considerably assisted the R&D of COVID-19 vaccines through 2020 to date. Although COVID-19 seems to be an “outdated topic”, the race for vaccine development will never cease and neither will BOC Sciences in the enhancement of its supplies.

BOC Sciences has partnered with industry-leading vaccine research institutes and companies by supplying hundreds of Nucleosides, Nucleotides , and Phosphoramidites. These chemicals have inclusive applications in mRNA vaccines and therapeutics, RNA therapeutics (ASO, siRNA, miRNA, Aptamer), nucleic acid detection, gene sequencing and editing (CRISPR-Cas9), and oligonucleotide synthesis, etc. It’s worth mentioning that BOC Sciences contributed two key nucleosides PseudoUridine and N1-MethylpseudoUridine as the largest manufacturer, which greatly addressed the urgent needs in vaccine raw materials during the pandemic.

By attending the World Vaccine Congress Europe, BOC Sciences aims to introduce the gamut of its expertise in manufacturing modified nucleosides, nucleotides, and phosphoramidites. Besides, the team would like to seize the opportunity to foster connections and establish fruitful collaborations with industry leaders.

What to expect in the BOC Sciences presentation?

R&D capabilitybacked by 5,500 m 2 multipurpose laboratory

multipurpose laboratory Instruments and working process for strict quality control

Contract manufacturing certifications

“We are honored to be part of the World Vaccine Congress Europe,” said the spokesperson of BOC Sciences, “And we sincerely welcome every interested visitor to stop by our booth # 80 and start a pleasant conversation with our experts.”

For more information about BOC Sciences participation in World Vaccine Congress Europe, please visit the event page .

About

BOC Sciences is a leading global supplier of research (bio)chemicals, focusing on the development, production, and analysis of Nucleosides, Nucleotides, and Phosphoramidites. It boasts the capabilities of both scale-up and cGMP production, offering reliable support to vaccine R&D.