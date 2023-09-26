InnerVoice Psychotherapy & Consultation in Chicago, IL, Now Offers Online Counseling Services

Chicago, IL, 2023-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ — InnerVoice Psychotherapy & Consultation, a leading private counseling practice with offices in the historic Chicago Inner Loop and the Old Orchard Center in Skokie, is now offering online counseling services. Online counseling, also known as Teletherapy, is a secure and effective way for individuals and couples to talk with a therapist from the comfort and security of their home or office. InnerVoice Psychotherapy & Consultation is now offering individual, couple, and family counseling aimed at helping clients deal with issues affecting their lives and relationships. Boasting years of experience and thousands of clients helped, IVPC takes pride in its client-focused clinical consultation service, one that has been designed to help each client uncover and work through their pain points. Aiming to address the needs of clients in these unprecedented times, InnerVoice Psychotherapy & Consultation has announced its online counseling services.

Making the announcement, a spokesperson for the psychotherapy practice noted that the launch of their online counseling program is a result of their commitment to making quality mental health care available to those in need, even in the face of the global pandemic that has necessitated social distancing.

The online counseling sessions to be held by their Licensed Psychotherapists in Chicago further align with the personalized attention approach adopted by their professionals.

The licensed therapists at IVPC work closely with their clients by using an evidence-based approach to help create change and achieve their personal and professional goals. By engaging in the therapeutic process, their clients are able to identify problem areas in their lives and relationships, increase their ability to communicate effectively, find new ways of relating to themselves and others, and develop positive strategies for successful conflict resolution.

At InnerVoice Psychotherapy & Consultation, clients will now enjoy the perks of Teletherapy. This method helps them to keep to their usual schedules but in the comfort, privacy, and safety of their homes.

During these trying times brought on by the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the psychotherapists at InnerVoice Psychotherapy & Consultation will also be taking on new clients who need help working through both personal and interpersonal issues that are troubling them.

The team at InnerVoice Psychotherapy & Consultation offers a wide range of therapy options,, including individual therapy, which adopts a process whereby the therapist will work together with their client to explore their thoughts, feelings, and behaviors while looking out for issues that are capable of causing disruptions in their client’s life. As part of the counseling and individual therapy services offered, their experts make use of proven therapies, including Talk Therapy, Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Exposure Response Prevention (ERP), among others.

InnerVoice Psychotherapy & Consultation also offers couples therapy services. This is focused on both married and unmarried couples who are unable to address issues causing conflict in their relationship. The psychotherapists also offer family therapy services aimed at mending broken family ties and helping individuals strengthen their relationships.

You can visit the InnerVoice PC website at innervoicepc.com for more information on online counseling or the availability of in-person counseling at their Chicago office located near Millennium Park, in Chicago or their Skokie, IL office in the Westfield Old Orchard Center.

MEDIA CONTACT

Company Name: InnerVoice Psychotherapy & Consultation

Contact Person: Farah Hussain Baig

Email: info@innervoicepc.com

Phone: (312) 620-1420

Fax: (312) 345-8444

Address: 180 N Michigan Ave #531, Chicago, IL 60601, United States