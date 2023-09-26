Future Electronics Announces Exciting Tech Day Event in Southern California on October 3rd

Posted on 2023-09-26 by in Electronics // 0 Comments

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is thrilled to announce an upcoming Tech Day event in Anaheim. This highly anticipated event is scheduled for October 3rd and promises to be a unique opportunity for engineers and technology enthusiasts to explore the latest innovations in the electronics industry.

Tech Day is a dynamic event that showcases cutting-edge technologies, offers hands-on demonstrations, and provides a platform for networking and collaboration among industry professionals.

The event will feature technical presentations, product demonstrations, and discussions on emerging trends and technologies in the electronics sector.

To register for this exciting event and to access additional information, please visit the official event page: https://www.futureelectronics.com/blog/tech-day-events-irvine/.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Register here to receive the latest updates, as well as our newsletter, delivered right to your inbox. By being a member, you will stay up to date with the latest promotions and innovations of the technology world.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 45 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President – Worldwide
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution