RF GAN devices in the global telecom infrastructure market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2028.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of RF GAN devices in the telecom infrastructure market looks promising with opportunities in the module and discrete markets. RF GAN device usage in the global telecom infrastructure market is expected to reach an estimated $1.25 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for wireless portable devices, increasing inclination towards next-generation LTE network, and emergence of 5G network across the globe.

In this market, filter and duplexer, power amplifier, switch, low noise amplifier, phase shifters, oscillators, attenuators, couplers, and antenna tuners are the major segments of RF GAN devices in telecom infrastructure market by device type. Lucintel forecast that low noise amplifier is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing application in wireless telecom industry and growing adoption of this technology in communication systems as it delivers the lowest noise and low power dissipation amplifiers.

Within this market, discrete segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing use of discrete RF GAN in 5G infrastructure as well as in the satellite communication application.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the continuous expansion of 5G network and rising number of manufacturing unit in the region.

Qorvo, Skyworks Solutions, Analog Devices, NXP Semiconductors, WOLFSPEED, and MACOM are the major suppliers of RF GAN devices in the global telecom infrastructure market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related Reports:

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

3. Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market

4. Printed Circuit Board Market:

5. Semiconductor Market:

6. Connector Market:

7. Pressure Sensor Market:

8. Probe Card Market:

9. Sensor Market:

10. Smart Card IC Market: