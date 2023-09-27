Lucintel Forecasts Global Cloud Gis Market to Reach $0.9 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cloud GIS market looks promising with opportunities in the government, transportation, utility, agriculture, retail, and healthcare markets. The global cloud GIS market is expected to reach an estimated $0.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for high-quality satellite imagery, rapid geospatial technological advancement, and rising demand for AI, IoT, and big data based cloud GIS.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in cloud GIS market to 2030 by deployment model (public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud), component (hardware, software, and services), application (mapping and surveying, asset management, planning and analysis, emergency management, and others), end use industry (government, transportation, utilities, agriculture, retail, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, mapping and surveying, asset management, planning and analysis, and emergency management are the major segments of cloud GIS market by application. Lucintel forecasts that asset management is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its wide usage to efficiently track and manage physical assets of businesses.

Within this market, government will remain the largest segment due to considerable use of cloud GIS in this sector for city planning, managing infrastructure, responding to emergencies, and providing public services.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing preference for cloud technologies, rapid IT infrastructural advancement, and presence of key service providers in the region.

Google, Esri, Autodesk, Hexagon, Trimble, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, IBM, and Pitney Bowes are the major suppliers in the cloud GIS market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

