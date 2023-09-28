The global optogenetics actuators and sensors market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.1% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global optogenetics actuators and sensors market looks promising with opportunities in the retinal disorder, parkinson’s disease, anxiety & depression, autism, and schizophrenia markets. The global optogenetics actuators and sensors market is expected to reach an estimated $0.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 2.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rise in technological advancements in optogenetics and increase in the prevalence of neurological and retinal disorders.

In this market, actuators and sensors are the major segments of optogenetics actuators and sensors market by product.

Lucintel forecasts that sensors is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, retinal disorders will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Elliot Scientific, Gensight Biologics, Thorlabs, Addgene, The Jackson Laboratory, Coherent, Bruker Scientifica, Noldus Information Technology, Shanghai Laser are the major suppliers in the optogenetics actuators and sensors market.

