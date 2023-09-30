Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Invites Diverse Groups to Share Their Heritage at a “Community & Culture” Event

Clearwater, FL, 2023-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center invites the public to a “Community & Culture” potluck event this month. Starting at 11:30am, Saturday, October 7th, 2023, the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center will welcome Tampa Bay cultural groups to share their heritage through traditional recipes. The center is located at 133 N. Fort Harrison Avenue in Clearwater and there is no cost to attend. Guests are encouraged to bring a dish of their choice to share.

“In an embattled world such as this, unity amongst people and cultures is vital,” said Tracy Hawkins, Manager of the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center. “We are open to anyone who is interested in learning more about the different cultures we have in the Tampa Bay area.”

Cultural groups will be able to meet one another and share their traditions. A highlighted group will be given a chance to speak to the guests about their culinary creation, and the significance it has for their people.

“No matter your affiliation, or none” said Hawkins, “you are welcome to join us to learn, know more, and grow more, together. As humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard said, ‘A community that pulls together can make a better society for all.’”

For more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to R.S.V.P., please contact Tracy Hawkins at (727) 316-5309.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1994. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.