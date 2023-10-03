TOOL Japan 2023 showcases innovation as investment for agriculture, horticulture, and architecture firms

Chiba, Japan, 2023-Oct-03 — /EPR Network/ — Agriculture, horticulture, and architecture firms are embracing innovation by investing in cutting-edge tools and hardware in an era where technological advancements are reshaping industries across the globe. But why is this investment important in these industries?

According to the World Bank, agriculture accounts for 4% of global GDP and 25% in some least developed countries, making it vital to economic growth. Like agriculture, architecture is an essential industry. In an article published in online architecture and design platform Rethinking The Future, a city’s economy might benefit from the incorporation of architects because architecture is a universal economic maker.

Knowing how vital these industries are, leaders are championing transformation as they recognise the importance of cutting-edge technologies in attaining exceptional results and promoting sustainable practices. After all, agriculture, horticulture, and architecture firms all revolve around tools to generate high quality and professional work.

According to Buildiro.com, a UK-based metasearch engine for building materials and tools, the prices of products for DIY or ‘Do-It-Yourself’ enthusiasts and tradespeople have increased by as much as 100% since 2022.

Well-made tools will serve the company’s advantage, as they are durable and constructed to withstand the passage of time, so they won’t need to look for a replacement even after years. Additionally, investing in high-quality tools can improve construction practices and reduce energy consumption compared to less expensive alternatives, thereby fostering sustainability.

With Japan among the countries driving agricultural growth worldwide, the country continues to push for efforts bolstering the industry supported by the private sector. These include TOOL Japan, one of the flagship agriculture-centric shows of RX Japan.

Major companies exhibiting at TOOL Japan, such as Michihamono Industrial Co.,Ltd, Zhejiang Dongrui Industrial And Trading Co., Ltd., kiryu Industry Co., Ltd., William Tools Co., Ltd., Idech Corp (株)アイデック, Techko Kobot Inc. (New), Uni World Co., Ltd. (株)ユニワールド, and Nishigaki Industrial Co.,Ltd., will play a pivotal role in bridging sustainability and innovation by showcasing an extensive array of tools that embody durability, dependability, and meticulous craftsmanship.

“In agriculture, horticulture, and architecture, it is impossible to exaggerate the importance of investing in the proper tools and hardware, as they are the foundation of efficiency, precision, and progress,” as stated by Ryo Matsubara, RX Japan Int’l Sales Leader at TOOL Japan Show Management. “Attending TOOL Japan provides an unrivalled opportunity to interact with an expertly selected group of exhibitors who will provide high-quality tools, a gateway to securing a competitive advantage for their businesses.”

Happening on October 11-13, 2023 at Makuhari Messe, Japan, TOOL Japan takes place alongside AGRI WEEK TOKYO and GARDEX in the same venue, bringing global visitors access to the world of agriculture, horticulture, gardening, landscaping, and more.

Visit the show’s official website, https://www.tooljapan.jp/en-gb.html, to register as a visitor.