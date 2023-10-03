Alphacare Inc. Achieves LegitScript Certification, Enhancing Trust and Transparency in Telemedicine Services

Florida, USA, 2023-Oct-03 — /EPR Network/ — AlphaCare Inc., a premier provider of HIPAA-compliant telemedicine services, is now LegitScript certified. LegitScript is a global leader in healthcare verification. This achievement highlights the company’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of legality, safety, and transparency in the telemedicine industry.

In response to recent events and a growing need for increased confidence among their current and prospective patients, AlphaCare Inc. went through a careful evaluation of legality, safety, and transparency standards with LegitScript. This process has culminated in their legal certification, which proves that they’re committed to providing safe and reliable telehealth services.

LegitScript’s Healthcare Certification is recognized and respected by healthcare professionals and patients worldwide. It serves as a symbol of excellence, assuring both physicians and patients that AlphaCare Inc. meets the rigorous criteria for delivering telehealthcare services with integrity and adherence to legal standards.

Notably, their LegitScript certification extends beyond the realm of healthcare practitioners and patients. All big and famous digital advertising channels like Facebook and Google Ads also rely on LegitScript verification to identify healthcare businesses worthy of trust and promotion. This recognition further strengthens AlphaCare Inc.’s position as a reputable and trustworthy telemedicine provider in the USA.

“At AlphaCare Inc., we are driven by our commitment to revolutionize the healthcare landscape by providing convenient, secure, and compliant telemedicine services. Achieving LegitScript Certification is a significant milestone in our journey, and we are excited to continue serving our patients with the utmost dedication and transparency,” said AlphaCare’s CEO.

For more information about AlphaCare Inc. and their LegitScript Certification, please visit their website at www.alphacareinc.com or contact their press relations team at +1 (352) 431 2004.

About AlphaCare Inc.:

AlphaCare Inc. is a leading provider of HIPAA-compliant telemedicine services, dedicated to delivering high-quality healthcare solutions through secure and convenient online platforms.

AlphaCare Inc. is committed to shaping the future of healthcare delivery while focusing on patient well-being and technological innovation.

Contact:

Ahmed Chughtai

Project Manager

AlphaCare Inc.

alphacare.official@gmail.com

707-408-2921