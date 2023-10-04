Agricultural microbials market: Impetus to microorganisms for natural productivity

New York, United Sates, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —Agricultural microbials refer to the microorganisms utilized in agriculture to improvise crop productivity and yield quality. Microbial inoculants used in agriculture have functions that are target specific and therefore are suitable for several crops. In the agricultural microbials market, agricultural microorganisms are naturally occurring substances such as bacteria and mold that can also impart nutrients such as phosphorous and nitrogen to plants. They live in the soil and have proximity to plants, and together they form microbiomel. Microbes contain bacteria, viruses, fungi, and protists. They can enhance the growth of the plant by improving access to supplements.

How microorganisms play an essential role in the market

Microorganisms assist in escalating soil fertility. Some microorganisms, such as bacteria, are highly efficient decomposers. They decompose dead organic matter. The substance, when mixed with soil, will make it fertile.

Some microorganisms, such as Rhizobium, form symbiotic associations with plants and root nodules. These organisms fix atmospheric nitrogen and supply it to plants.

Biological fertilizers acquired from microorganisms are beneficial for enhancing soil quality and fertility. They are also environmentally friendly and do not cause toxic or harmful effects.

According to the research report, global agricultural microbials market size & share are projected to reach USD 24.86 billion by 2032, to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

Why are agricultural microbes preferred over chemicals?

Continual and haphazard usage of chemicals has a negative influence on soil, the environment, and, eventually, human health. In the agricultural microbials market, chemical fertilizers cause soil pollution that gradually deteriorates soil fertility. Surplus aggregation of such chemicals in crops bioaccumulates and biomagnifies along the food chain, adversely influencing human and animal health. Therefore, applying organic practices and effective microbes for yield amplification on a sustainable basis is a promising approach.

Effect of microbial formulations on crops

Rice is a staple cereal crop in India and is a leading food for half the world’s population. Rice willingly forms mycorrhizal associations in upland conditions. But this is unusual in flooded conditions as the anoxin disease develops at the plant-soil interface. To inspire arbuscular mycorrhiza symbiosis, aerobic non-flooded farming conditions enhance the foundation of AM fungi in the rice roots. AMF restores the metabolic response in the plant under drought stress. AM symbiosis lessens hydrogen peroxide and reduces oxidative damage to the lipids.

Expansion of the market in North America

The growth of the regional market is driven by growing consciousness amongst farmers regarding the environmental advantages of such microbial and increasing adoption of organic farming practices. Further, several government organizations and agencies, such as the National Science Foundation and the US Department of Agriculture, are highly concentrated on advancing agricultural microbials and inspiring farmers to select these solutions to improvise crop production and quality.

Key players

Some of the major players operating in the global market include BASF SE, Bayer CropScience, FMC Corporation, Syngenta AG, UPL Ltd., Corteva Agriscience, Novozymes A/S, Marrone Bio Innovations, Isagro S.p.A., Certis Biologicals, Koppert Biological Systems, Lallemand Inc., AgriLife BioSolutions, Pivot Bio, IPL Biologicals, BioLogic Insecticide Inc., Provivi, and Fytofend.

Final thoughts

In the agricultural microbials market, research uses microbial and biochemical factions that assist crops to grow under demanding conditions such as disease, drought, and nutrient shortages by advancing more efficient use of resources and enhancing resilience to pests. This will reinforce crops and improvise agricultural production in unliveable climates and restore land damaged by the excessive usage of chemical fertilizers.