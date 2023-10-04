Automotive charge air cooler market: A novel way to enhance the volumetric efficiency of the engine

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —An automotive charge air cooler is used to cool the engine after it has passed through a turbocharger before it enters the engine. This function aims at returning the air to a lower temperature for optimum power from the combustion process within the engine. In the automotive charge air cooler market, mainly, it is a heat exchange device utilized on turbocharged and supercharged internal combustion engines to enhance their volumetric efficiency by escalating intake air charge density through isochoric cooling.

How does an automotive charge air cooler work?

A charge air cooler utilizes water to remove heat from the air stream after it has been pressurized in the turbocharger. During the pressurization, the air stream is heated to 200 degrees Celsius. To boost the combustion process, the air temperature needs to be reduced to roughly 40 degrees Celsius. The turbocharger raises the pressure of the air stream by 50kPa, which accounts for a mass flow increase to the combustion cylinders of 50%. The duct is designed to tolerate this pressure.

According to a research report by Polaris Market Research, the global automotive charge air cooler market size & share are projected to reach USD 6,162.61 million by 2032, to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

Drawbacks of charge air coolers

In the regular turbocharger system, the main issue is that in countries where summers are at very high temperatures, the capacity of charge air coolers decreases as the ambient temperature escalates because the charge cooler cools the hot air when relatively cold air transfers through its fins. However, in summer, the air temperature that transfers through the fins of the intercooler to take the heat of the hot air is already high, so the efficacy of the intercooler decreases.

The types of automotive charge air coolers

Air-to-air charge air cooler system: Using this cooling system, the charge air is getting cooled directly with the external, that is, ambient air. In the automotive charge air cooler market, the charge air is fed to the direct charge air cooler located at the vehicle front, and then it flows returned to the engine through the extended routing.

Expansion of the market in Asia Pacific

The growth of the regional market can be attributed to escalated product and demand for passenger vehicles and several regulations linked with emissions, mainly in developed countries such as India, China, and Indonesia. Asian countries are generating good demand for products, including automobiles, with the presence of some largest producers in the world, which is further driving the market growth.

Key players

Some major players operating in the global market include Dana Ltd., T.RAD Co. Ltd., Modine Manufacturing, Hanon Systems, Banco Products, Radicon Company, Kelvin Holding, Delphi Technologies, Dura-Lite Heat Transfer, Valeo, MAHLE, AKG Group, Sterling Thermal Technology, and Vestas Aircoil.

Final thoughts

In the automotive charge air cooler market, the demand for a reduction in fuel consumption and increased engine power, reduced emissions, growing usage of turbochargers in vehicles, and increased demand for passenger and commercial vehicles are augmenting the growth of the industry.