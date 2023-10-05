Miller & Miller’s Online Auctions held Sept. 16-17 had Hundreds of Collectibles in Many Categories

New Hamburg, ON, Canada, 2023-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — An all-original 1955 Ford Crown Victoria ‘survivor’ car sped off for $32,450 on Day 1 and an early 20th century Remington Rifles & Cartridges ‘spinner’ tin lithograph flange sign rang up $25,960 on Day 2 in back-to-back online auctions held September 16th and 17th by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd., based in New Hamburg, Ontario.

A Petroliana, Advertising & Music Machines auction packed with 338 lots was held September 16th; a General Store, Advertising & Breweriana auction, featuring part of the Al Bensmiller collection and boasting 355 lots, happened the following day. Online bidding was provided by LiveAuctioneers.com and the Miller & Miller website. All prices quoted are in Canadian dollars.

The 1955 Ford Crown Victoria ‘survivor’ car (all-original, never re-painted) was the overall top lot of the two days. The Dallas, Texas-produced vehicle showed just 17,331 actual miles on the odometer and retained its vibrant and original tropical rose and snowshoe white paint. Earlier this year, the car’s original 8-cylinder, 272 c.i. engine, carburetor and radiator were all re-built.

The Remington Rifles & Cartridges ‘spinner’ double-sided tin lithograph flange sign came out of the Al Bensmiller collection and was the Day 2 top earner. It was found in a wall in Armstrong, British Columbia. The American sign, very rare, had a center (bullseye) “UMC” S-curved panel that spun in the wind, to catch the eye. A detailed Remington rifle was shown above the target.

Overall, both auction days were judged successes by Ethan Miller of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. “Top performers in the advertising category included palm pushes, push bars, and other objects that are easy to find space for,” Mr. Miller said. “These days, it’s not unusual to see these sell into the thousands. Porcelain dealer signs were the top earners in the petroliana category.”

He added, “Our McCloskey wooden bicycle was a Canadian-made wonder that sold for $12,980. Cool historical objects remain hot because they tell fun and important stories.” The McCloskey bicycle, sold on Day 1, is one of a few Canadian-made all-wood bicycles in existence. Very rare, it was previously on loan and displayed at The Oil Museum of Canada in Ontario for 25 years.

Following are additional highlights from the auctions, which grossed $501,854 on Day 1 and $337,598 on Day 2. Just shy of half of the top 50 lots exceeded estimates both days, and 99 percent of lots were sold both days. Online bidding was provided by LiveAuctioneers.com and the Miller & Miller website. All prices quoted here include an 18 percent buyer’s premium.

On Day 1, a circa 1912 Mills Novelty Co. coin-op Violano Virtuoso mechanical music machine, housed in a quarter-sawn oak case with nickel plated components, and electrically operated (vs. pneumatic), with nine new long-playing paper rolls, played a sweet tune for $28,320; and a circa 1930s Greyhound Coach Lines ticket office sign, double-sided porcelain, very rare, 30 inches tall by 25 inches long, marked “Baltimore Enamel 200 Fifth Ave., New York”, finished at $21,240.

American authorized service dealer signs from the 1940s, all of them round, piqued bidder interest. These included a Packard Approved Service double-sided porcelain sign, 60 inches in diameter ($16,520); a Packard Approved Service Dealer double-sided porcelain sign, 42 inches in diameter ($12,980); a Buick Authorized Service Dealer double-sided porcelain sign, 42 inches in diameter ($12,980); and a similar Buick dealer, only slightly smaller in diameter ($12,980).

On to Day 2, the General Store, Advertising & Breweriana auction, featuring advertising signs, soda advertising, beer collectibles, advertising tins and general store memorabilia. Lot 549 was a Canadian Dominion Ammunition “Bent D” advertising store display from the 1910s, made from painted chalkware and since professionally repainted. It sold above estimate to command $5,310.

Also sold that day was a special lineup of Canadian Hudson’s Bay Tobacco advertising, to include an Imperial Mixture Tobacco one-piece deep etched milk glass globe from the 1920s with original paint ($10,030); and three single-sided tin panels from the 1910s, joined at the edges to form a tri-fold tin lithograph counter display sign with images of two forts ($7,670);

The day was loaded with noteworthy soda advertising from Coca-Cola, Orange Crush, Hires and more, including an Orange Crush single-sided tin vertical bottle sign, 17 ½ inches tall by 48 inches long, embossed and marked “Stout Sign Co., St. Louis, MO” ($5,310); and an Orange Crush “Bottle in Snowdrift” single-sided tin vertical sign mounted to white hardboard, 46 ½ inches tall by 16 ½ inches long ($5,015). Both signs were made in the United States, 1940s.

Breweriana featured a British American Brewing Company “Griselda” lithographed tin beer tray (“Cincinnati Cream”), American-made for the Canadian market in 1907, 13 ¼ inches diameter, marked “The Meek Company” ($4,720); and a Kuntz Brewery lithographed tin “St. Bernard” beer tray (Waterloo, Ontario), made in the the early 1900s and 13 inches in diameter ($4,425). The tray, marked “Kaufmann & Strauss, NY”, had vibrant colors and some minor edge wear.

