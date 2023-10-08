Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Hosts Charity Tea In Support of Local Nonprofit

Clearwater, FL, 2023-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ — The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center will host their monthly “Charity Tea” in support of Tampa Bay nonprofit Young Angels on Saturday, October 21st at 3:00pm. There is no fee to attend, however, guests are encouraged to bring donations of fun Halloween costumes and candy for the nonprofit’s Halloween Celebration.

Young Angels is a nonprofit based in Tampa with the purpose of connecting senior citizens with the youth of today through community activities. The elderly are faced with problems of everyday living, such as loneliness, financial distress and physical health issues. As of 2022, the elderly population in Tampa Bay has hit over 900,000.

“It isn’t hard to see that some elderly have difficulties getting along in life,” said Tracy Hawkins, manager of the Center. “Charities like Young Angels are working hard to combat that reality, making life that much more enjoyable. The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center is proud to contribute to their mission.”

For more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, please contact Tracy Hawkins at (727) 316-5309.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1994. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.