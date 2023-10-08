Doug Dvorak as Opening Keynote Speaker at The Keywords Studios International Sales Meeting on October 11, 2023, in San Diego, CA

San Diego, CA, 2023-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ — Doug Dvorak is pleased to announce that he will be featured as the opening keynote speaker for The Keywords Studios International Sales Meeting in San Diego, CA on October 11, 2023.

About Keywords Studios:

Keywords Studios is the world’s largest gaming services organization that provides its’ clients to build world leading capabilities in services that video game and similar interactive content creators need. They stand shoulder to shoulder with their clients working as their external development partner, providing access to their teams of experts where and when needed.

Keywords Studios is comprised of many individual brands, all with something unique to offer their clients. The studios are integrated into the Group by service line and use the operating systems and tools deployed by those services lines to ensure people and projects can operate across studios and across geographies.

The well-known sales coach and motivational speaker, who has delivered presentations and workshops in more than 100 countries to over a million people, will be working with ALA to help its team by covering the importance of motivation & leadership.

In his workshops, Dvorak discusses issues, such as helping teams work together, allowing them to have fun without sacrificing efficiency and productivity, resulting in improved overall morale, increases in productivity and reductions in overall turnover.

To learn more about Doug Dvorak and his workshops, visit his site online dougdvorak.com or contact him directly at (847) 359-6969.

About Doug Dvorak : Doug Dvorak is the world’s leading motivational speaker, sales trainer & sales coach. He speaks over 50 times per year around the globe. Dvorak is a member of the motivational speaker hall of fame, is a CSP (Certified Speaking Professional) and holds a BS, MBA & Doctor of Laws, hc. Dvorak is also a graduate of Second City, the oldest & most prestigious improvisational comedy school in the world.

Company : Doug Dvorak

Address : 1061 W. 16th St. #306, Chicago, IL 60608

Phone : (847) 359-6969

Website : https://dougdvorak.com