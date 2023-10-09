Lucintel Forecasts Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market to Reach $11.2 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electrostatic precipitator market looks promising with opportunities in the power generation, chemicals, metal, cement, and petroleum refineries market. The global electrostatic precipitator market is expected to reach an estimated $11.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing attention to air quality management, industrialization in both developing and developed countries, and stringent governmental regulations.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in electrostatic precipitator market to 2030 by product type (plate wire, flat plate, tubular, wet, and two-stage) , end use industry (power generation, chemicals, metal, petroleum refineries, cement, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, plate wire, flat plate, tubular, wet, and two-stage are the major segments of electrostatic precipitator market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that wet is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, power generation will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

FLSmidth, Ducon, Thermax Limited, Trion IAQ, S.A. Hamon, John Wood Group, Siemens, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, General Electric, and Mitsubishi Power are the major suppliers in the electrostatic precipitator market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Waste Management and Remediation Services Market

2.Steam Turbine Market

3.Steam Turbine MRO Market