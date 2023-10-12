Lucintel Forecasts the Global Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market to Reach $ 1.3 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global aspiration & biopsy needles market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital & surgical center, diagnostic clinic & pathology laboratory, ambulatory care center, and research & academic institute markets. The global aspiration & biopsy needles market is expected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of cancer, rising cancer awareness initiatives undertaken by governments, and growing inclination towards minimally invasive biopsies.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in aspiration & biopsy needles market to 2030 by product type (biopsy needles and aspiration needles), procedure (image guided, ultrasound, MRI, and sterotactic), application (tumor/cancer applications, wound applications, and others), end use (hospitals & surgical centers, diagnostic clinics & pathology laboratories, ambulatory care centers, and research & academic institutes), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)..

In this market, biopsy needle, and aspiration needle are the major segments of aspiration & biopsy needles market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that biopsy needles will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to its increasing adoption in a wide range of procedures, such as breast biopsy, lung biopsy, prostate biopsy, and bone marrow biopsy.

Within this market, hospitals & surgical centers will remain the largest segment due to growing number of patients in the hospitals.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to high prevalence of cancer and presence of well-developed healthcare facilities in the region.

Merit Medical, Cook Group Incorporated, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, Argon Medical Devices, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Cardinal Health are the major suppliers in the aspiration & biopsy needles market.

