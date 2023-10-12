Lucintel Forecasts the Global Lever Hoist Market to Reach $2.5 billion by 2030.

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global lever hoist market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, and mining markets. The global lever hoist market is expected to reach an estimated $2.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand from industrial and construction industry, increasing urbanization and rising disposable incomes, and growing requirement for material handling equipment and automation across various end use industries.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in lever hoist market to 2030 by type (light capacity, standard capacity, and heavy capacity), application (industrial manufacturing, construction, and oil & gas, mining), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

In this market, light capacity, standard capacity, and heavy capacity are the major segments of lever hoist market by type. Lucintel forecasts that standard capacity will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing demand for standard capacity lever hoists from the construction and industrial sectors.

Within this market, construction will remain the largest segment due to growing demand for high-rise buildings and other large-scale infrastructure projects supported by increasing construction activities.

APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to rapid industralization and urbanization and government investments in infrastructure.

Columbus Mckinnon, Lug-All, Tiger Lifting, JET Tools, Kito, PLANETA, and Carl Stahl are the major suppliers in the lever hoist market.

