Lucintel Forecasts Global Battery Management System Market to Reach $12.0 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global battery management system market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, industrial, renewable energy, telecommunication, and military and defense markets. The global battery management system market is expected to reach an estimated $12.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for high-performance batteries, increasing usage of renewable energy sources, and rising trend of electric vehicles.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in battery management system market to 2030 by topology (centralized, modular, and distributed), battery type (lithium-ion, lead-acid, nickel-based, and others), application (automotive, industrial, telecommunications, military and defense, renewable energy, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, lithium-ion, lead-acid, and nickel-based are the major segments of battery management system market by Battery type. Lucintel forecasts that lithium-ion will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, automotive will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy solutions in this region.

Sensata Technologies, Eberspächer, Panasonic Holdings, LG Energy, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies, and Analog Devices are the major suppliers in the battery management system market.

