Freeport Retail Launches Luxury Hub At Orion One 32

Noida, India, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — Freeport Retail, renowned for its world-class luxury brand shopping destinations, is proud to announce its arrival in India, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion. India’s first Freeport centre will be established at the Orion One 32 project in Noida, offering an exceptional investment opportunity for discerning investors. Freeport Retail, a distinguished name listed on the London Stock Exchange and boasting a presence in 20 global markets worldwide, is set to redefine luxury outlet shopping in India. With a track record of excellence in retail outlet management,

Freeport Retail is committed to delivering a premium shopping experience that aligns seamlessly with the evolving preferences of Indian consumers. Orion One 32 Noida, a pioneering commercial development, has secured an exclusive lease agreement with Freeport Retail for a remarkable 29 years. This partnership signifies Orion’s commitment to bringing global retail leaders to India, enhancing the country’s position as a premier destination for luxury shopping experiences.

Key Highlights of the Freeport Retail Expansion in India:

Luxury Brands Galore : Retail is renowned for curating an exclusive collection of luxury brands. Indian consumers can now access international brands at unbeatable prices right in the heart of Noida.

Investment Opportunity : Freeport Retail presents a unique investment opportunity. With the strong backing of a global leader, investors have the chance to participate in the growth of India’s luxury retail market.

Unmatched Experience : Retail is committed to providing an exceptional shopping experience, combining luxury and affordability. India’s first Freeport retail centre in Noida will set a new standard for outlet shopping in the country.

Long-Term Partnership : This project’s 29-year lease agreement with Freeport Retail underscores a commitment to a long-term partnership, ensuring stability and continued growth in the luxury retail sector.

Orion One 32, situated strategically in Noida, promises to become a retail destination of choice for luxury shoppers and savvy investors alike. The introduction of Freeport Retail to India is set to revolutionize the luxury outlet shopping landscape, offering unparalleled value and quality to Indian consumers.

Investors and luxury shoppers alike are invited to seize this exclusive opportunity to be a part of India’s first Freeport centre at Orion One 32 Noida. To learn more about investment opportunities.

About Freeport Retail:

Freeport Retail, listed on the London Stock Exchange, is a global leader in retail outlet management with a presence in 20 markets worldwide. Renowned for its luxury brand offerings at unbeatable prices, Freeport Retail is committed to providing exceptional shopping experiences.

About the Orion Noida project:

This is a leading commercial development in Noida, committed to bringing global retail leaders to India. With its exclusive 29-year lease agreement with Freeport Retail, Orion One32 Noida aims to transform the luxury shopping landscape in India.