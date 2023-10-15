Mobile Attic of Columbus, GA announces the Launch of its New Website

COLUMBUS, GA, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — Mobile Attic of Columbus, GA, a trusted and established local business serving West Georgia and East Alabama since 2005, proudly announces the launch of its new website in July 2023. The revamped website signifies their commitment to improving customer experience by offering a user-friendly interface and comprehensive information about their services.

Monte and Shannon Monroe, owners and local residents, are excited about this new chapter in their business. “Our aim has always been to provide exceptional service to our community. With this new website, we can extend our reach and serve our clients more efficiently,” says Monte. Shannon adds, “It’s a fresh and modern platform where clients can easily learn about our services at their convenience.”

The new website will enrich the user experience with its intuitive navigation, responsive design, and comprehensive details about their services. Clients can look forward to an easy-to-use online platform that reflects Mobile Attic’s customer-centric approach.

For more information, visit the Mobile Attic of Columbus, GA’s new website in July 2023.

About Mobile Attic of Columbus, GA

Mobile Attic of Columbus, GA, founded in 2005 by Monte and Shannon Monroe, has been dedicated to providing reliable and efficient moving and storage solutions to the residents of West Georgia and East Alabama. Their commitment to excellent service has made them a trusted name in the community.

Reach Mobile Attic of Columbus, GA

Website: https://mobileatticcolumbusga.com/

Phone: 706-322-3231