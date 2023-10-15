Safe and Happy Halloween Provided by Clearwater Community Volunteers Center

CLEARWATER, FL, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — On Tuesday, October 31st, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center will co-host the annual Halloween Trick-or-Treat Trail event, along with the Humanitarian Centers on Fort Harrison Avenue, and the Scientology Information Center. Trick-or-Treaters will start in Osceola Courtyard (corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater). The event begins at 6:00pm and goes until 8:00pm. There is no cost to attend.

“Halloween is an age-old tradition that goes back to the ancient Celts,” said Tracy Hawkins, the Manager of the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center. “The Celts used to wear scary costumes to frighten off ghosts to avoid being terrorized by the evil spirits walking the Earth.”

The CCV Center is one of nine stops on the Halloween Trick-or-Treat Trail. Families are encouraged to come in costume for an evening of safe trick-or-treating in downtown Clearwater. Last year, over 1,000 individuals passed through the doors.

“We want to create a safe atmosphere for the kids and families to have the best time ever,” said Ms. Hawkins. “As the world around us seems to get more sinister, it is more important than ever before to show young people that they can have a fun, family friendly Halloween.”

Arts and crafts and other activities will be available for families to enjoy and at the end of the trail, a costume contest will award prizes for the best and most creatively dressed.

For more information about the event, please call the CCV Center Manager, Tracy Hawkins, at (727) 316-5309.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center

The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have over 26 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals.