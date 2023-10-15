Discover a Sparkling Array of Diamond Cuts at The Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi 2023

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — The global diamond jewellery market was worth USD 340.6 billion in 2022, according to Grand View Research, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2023 and 2030. The expansion of the beauty and fashion industries has led to a surge in the worldwide demand for stylish products. And considering the growing popularity of coloured diamonds, mismatched stones, and asymmetric earrings, jewellery designers are adapting their products to meet the demands of the market. Thus, here arise the different diamond cuts that jewellery designers explore.

As part of diamond grading, diamonds are rigorously evaluated using the 4Cs scale, which includes cut, clarity, colour, and carat weight. Of these, the cut significantly impacts brilliance, making it a crucial consideration for buyers browsing jewellery stores.

In the world of diamonds, the round brilliant cuts have long been celebrated for their timeless symmetry, intricate craftmanship, and the way they dance with light. These dazzling gems have significant presence in the global diamond market and are known for their expensive price tags. However, the princess cut diamond, known for its contemporary elegance and trendsetting style, adorned with an impressive array of 58 facets, perfectly complements the allure of halo engagement rings.

While round brilliant cuts and princess cuts remain popular, a diverse range of options awaits. From oval and radiant to asscher, marquise, pear cushion, heart, trillion, and old mine cuts, these diamonds cater to a range of styles, allowing your engagement ring to mirror your individuality.

The Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi has continuously pushed the frontiers of style and creativity thanks to its unmatched prestige as the region’s finest luxury jewellery and watch exhibition. This year’s event looks to be no different, providing a rare chance for attendees to explore the creativity and attractiveness of different marvellous creations and numerous diamond cuts, each of which showcases the expertise of the world’s top jewellery designers.

Among the distinguished exhibitors at the upcoming Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi this November, Amarkosh Jewels LLP, is set to be a highlight. Renowned for their exquisite diamond jewellery, they will unveil their latest offering: a versatile and wearable light luxury collection, promising a fusion style and elegance suitable for any occasion. One remarkable piece in their showcase is a large diamond set that boasts versatility, allowing wearers to adorn it in three distinct ways. Furthermore, Amarkosh Jewels LLP has incorporated South Sea pearls into most of their jewellery, resonating with the UAE’s rich heritage, thus aligning with the ethos of the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi.

“At Amarkosh, we strive to ensure ethical sourcing of all our raw materials. We work only with vendors who are Kimberly process compliant as that is something that is non-negotiable for us.”

Moreover, do not miss out on the chance to discover the dazzling collections of other renowned exhibitors like Blue Diamond, Haya’s Diamond, Jawhara Jewellery LLC, Luxury Gems, Diamond Trading DMCC/ Nsouli, and more as they highlight their stunning diamond jewellery, and exquisite watch designs.

Experience the world of the finest jewellery and diamonds on November 1-5, 2023, and immerse yourself in the spotlight, unveiling the various diamond cuts and boundless creativity in crafting exceptional jewellery pieces. Find more information about the event at www.jws.ae