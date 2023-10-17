HLH Prototypes Co LTD Expands its SLA 3D Printing Capabilities with Taurus and GH100 Resins

Shenzhen, China, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — HLH Prototypes Co LTD has expanded its material offerings by introducing two new materials specifically for SLA (Stereolithography) printing. This addition underscores the company’s commitment to broadening its capabilities and catering to the evolving needs of its clientele in the realm of 3D printing.HLH Prototypes Co LTD is a company that provides a wide range of prototyping and low-volume manufacturing solutions for various industries.

Established in 2008,the companyhas grown to become one of the few companies in the world that can offer such a diverse portfolio of services under one roof. HLH Prototypes Co LTDcombines Western and Eastern expertise and technology to deliver high-quality products and services to its customers. Some of the services theyoffer include CNC milling, 3D printing, vacuum casting, sheet metal, rapid tooling, injection molding, and model making. The company also offers different finishing techniques to enhance the appearance and functionality of the products.

HLH Prototypes Co LTD is a global provider of SLA 3D printing services as well. SLA or Stereolithography is a 3D printing technology that creates parts from a resin that hardens when exposed to UV light. SLA can print parts with high precision, smooth surface, and various resin choices. SLA uses support structures to hold the parts during the printing process, which are later removed. SLA is ideal for prototyping and low-volume production.

The two new Materials are:

Taurus (Nylon-Like Resin): This is a resin that mimics the properties of nylon, such as high strength, flexibility, and durability. It is suitable for functional prototypes and end-use parts that require high performance and resistance to wear and tear.

GH100 (High-Temp Resin): This is a resin that can withstand high temperatures up to 260°C. It is ideal for parts that need to endure heat, such as automotive components, electrical devices, and industrial equipment.

These additions are strategically poised to cater to diverse industry requirements, offering enhanced durability, adaptability, and resistance to temperature variations. Such advancements underline HLH’s commitment to fostering innovation and ensuring industry-specific solutions for its clientele.Contact them today at +86 755 8256 9129 and get a free quote for your project,or you can mail them at FreeQuote@HLHPrototypes.com.

About the Company

HLH Prototypes Co. Ltd. is a company that specializes in rapid prototyping and low-volume manufacturing for various industries. The company has two locations in China, both near Hong Kong: Shenzhen and Dongguan. The company operates a 12000 sq/m (130000 sq/ft) facility that is divided into six zones, each dedicated to a different type of manufacturing process. HLH Prototypes Co LTD stands as a comprehensive solution provider for diverse sectors. Spanning industries from Aerospace & UAV and Automotive to Communications, the company’s expertise permeates various market segments. Their capabilities further extend to Consumer Products, Industrial Manufacturing, Medical, Product Development, and Robotics and automation.