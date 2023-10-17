Emergency Dentistry Services Now Available at Shelton Dental Excellence

Shelton, WA, USA, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Shelton Dental Excellence, a leading dental practice in Shelton, WA, is pleased to announce the launch of its Emergency Dentistry services. With a commitment to ensuring dental health and well-being for the community, the practice is now equipped to provide immediate care for dental emergencies, giving patients peace of mind when faced with unexpected oral health issues.

Dental emergencies can happen at any time, and having access to prompt and professional care is crucial. Shelton Dental Excellence understands the urgency of these situations and is dedicated to providing swift, effective solutions. Whether it’s a severe toothache, a knocked-out tooth, or any other dental emergency, the team at Shelton Dental Excellence is here to help.

Dr. Song-Yan Guo, the lead dentist at Shelton Dental Excellence, stated, “We are excited to introduce our Emergency Dentistry services. Dental emergencies can be distressing, and delaying treatment can exacerbate the issue. Our experienced team is ready to provide immediate relief and comprehensive care to address a wide range of dental emergencies. Your oral health is our priority.”

The Emergency Dentistry services offered at Shelton Dental Excellence include:

Treatment for severe toothaches and dental infections. Restorative procedures for chipped, cracked, or broken teeth. Tooth extractions and root canal therapy. Replacement of knocked-out or dislodged teeth. Repair of damaged dental prosthetics such as crowns and fillings.

About Shelton Dental Excellence:

Shelton Dental Excellence is a trusted dental practice in Shelton, WA, dedicated to providing top-quality dental care for individuals and families. Led by Song-Yan Guo and her experienced team, the practice offers a wide range of dental services, including general, cosmetic, and now Emergency Dentistry. With a patient-centered approach and a commitment to excellence, Shelton Dental Excellence is the go-to destination for comprehensive dental care in the Shelton community.

For more information about Shelton Dental Excellence’s Emergency Dentistry services or to schedule an appointment, please call (360) 426-4712. Don’t wait when a dental emergency strikes—Shelton Dental Excellence is here to provide the care you need when you need it.