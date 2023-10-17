Emerging Trends of Late Family Planning fuels Female Infertility Industry Growth by 2030

Female Infertility Industry Data Book – In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Artificial Insemination Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

In Vitro Fertilization Market Report Highlights

The global In Vitro Fertilization Market size was valued at USD 23.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.72% from 2023 to 2030.

The frozen nondonor type segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the growing demand for the number of IVF cycles with the aid of frozen nondonor procedures increasing as compared to other procedures

The fertility clinics end-use segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the rise in demand for ART treatments along with cost-effectiveness, availability of specialists, good relations with the egg & sperm banks, and minimal or no chances of hospital-acquired infections to drive the growth of the market

The culture media instrument segment held the largest share in 2022 owing to a rise in the number of research activities being undertaken to improve the efficiency of culture media along with an increase in government funding and organizational support for employees for egg/sperm freezing

Europe held the largest market share in 2022 due to the growing adoption of advanced technologies, such as time-lapse microscopy by the clinics, availability of affordable treatment, and adherence to medical standards

Asia Pacific is expected to witness increased demand for IVF owing to the highdemand for fertility treatments and implemented policies & initiatives to support IVF. In Japan, eligible couples can apply for co-funding for a maximum of three cycles with USD 1,920 for each cycle

The developing countries in Asia Pacific are undertaking legal reforms to promote treatment adoption in the region. For instance, in February 2020, the Government of India approved a bill to regulate clinics offering reproduction assistance services, including IVF, artificial insemination, and surrogacy

In June 2021, the lower house of parliament in France officially passed a law granting single women and lesbian couples the access to medically assisted reproduction. This groundbreaking law marks a significant milestone, allowing these individuals and couples to receive fertility treatments, including IVF, at no cost

Artificial Insemination Market Report Highlights

The global Artificial Insemination Market size was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Intrauterine insemination is the preferable treatment among all types of artificial insemination procedures.

The intrauterine mode of insemination involves placing the sperm sample directly in the uterus and yields higher pregnancy rates.

It is a non-invasive technique and is preferred by most of the infertile couples.

The market’s growth is driven by the lower cost of treatment, which is more suitable for minor fertility conditions and same-sex couples or single women.

As per Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority (HFEA), the success rate of artificial insemination per cycle ranges from 15.8% for women under 35 to 11% for women aged 35 to 39, and 4.7% for women aged 40 to 42.

Competitive Landscape

Development of innovative products and their commercialization, mergers, and geographical expansions are key strategies undertaken by market players. The market is technologically driven and requires a fairly large investment to introduce effective techniques and procedures. In addition, stringent government protocols related to fertility treatments in certain areas are expected to limit the entry of new players.

Key players operating in the Female Infertility Industry are:

Ferring B.V.

Vitrolife AB

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Cosmos Biomedical Ltd.

Merck KGaA

