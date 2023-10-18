Steel Industry Is Anticipated To Boost Due To The Rising Investments In Construction Activities

Global steel industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with an agricultural statistics e-book.

Steel is a vital industry for global economic growth. It is one of the key raw materials for building & construction and various manufacturing activities. As per the World Steel Association, the total value contribution by the steel industry is USD 2.9 trillion, which is equivalent to 3.8% of global GDP.

Carbon Steel Market Analysis & Forecast

The global carbon steel market size was valued at USD 887.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing focus on infrastructure development particularly in Asia Pacific countries is projected to drive the consumption of carbon steel products over the coming years. The Asia Pacific is likely to attract nearly 50% of infrastructure investment over the coming years. Countries such as India, China, and Southeast Asian countries are spending higher portion of their budget on infrastructure development to boost the overall economic growth. Carbon steel finds numerous applications in infrastructure, wherein it is used in frame materials, pipelines, fencing, gates, and variety of structural sections.

North America is likely to attain a CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2030. In recent past, the demand for carbon steel in the U.S. benefitted from strong economic growth, which was driven by the government-led fiscal stimulus, leading to high business confidence. This led to high construction spending in the region. According to the statistics of the U.S. Census Bureau, the value of total construction put in place in U.S. increased by 10.6% in 2022 from 2021.

Stainless Steel Market Analysis & Forecast

The global stainless steel market size was valued at USD 104.23 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030. The private and public investments in infrastructure, as well as residential housing, is likely to provide a boost to the stainless-steel demand. Stainless steel (SS) is an important material in industrial applications such as building & construction, infrastructure, railways, automotive & transportation, and process industries. Stainless steel has a unique edge over carbon steel as it has a combination of properties such as pliability, strength, corrosion resistance, aesthetic properties, low maintenance cost, and average product life cycle. These properties along with increasing penetration in numerous applications is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Asia Pacific dominated the regional segment and held the largest revenue share of over 68.0% in 2022 owing to the rapidly expanding defense, machinery, automotive, and shipbuilding industries in countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan.

Structural Steel Market Analysis & Forecast

The global structural steel market size was valued at USD 96.94 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. Infrastructural developments, in both developing as well as developed countries, are anticipated to remain primary factors driving the demand for structural steel. The growing housing needs, as a result of the increasing population across the globe, is also among the key factors driving the product demand. As per the projections estimated by the United Nations, the global population will reach 11.2 billion by 2100, which, in turn, is expected to augment the demand for new houses, thus, indirectly contributing to the growth of the market. The growing preference for sustainable materials is driving the market in the U.S.

Electrical Steel Market Analysis & Forecast

The global electrical steel market size was evaluated at USD 23.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing electricity generation worldwide is one of the key driving factors for market growth. As the name implies, electrical steel possesses enhanced electrical properties such as high permeability, high electrical resistivity, low hysteresis loss, and low magnetostriction. These properties make it highly desirable for applications related to electricity consumption, distribution, and generation.

Electrical steel finds application in generators, electric motors, relay, solenoid, and other electromagnetic devices, which are further used in power distribution systems and other related applications. The U.S. is the second-largest electricity generator in the world. In 2020, the country generated around 4,000 TWh of electricity from its utility-scale generators and reported an increase of 16.7% from 2019 in power generation by renewables.

Weathering Steel Market Analysis & Forecast

The global weathering steel market size was USD 987.2 million in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2025. The growth is attributed to the rising demand from construction industry owing to the remarkable properties of the product in terms durability, low maintenance, and greater life cycle. The phenomenal properties of weathering steel such as corrosion resistance, high strength, high-temperature resistance, and fatigue resistance make it suitable in outdoor decorations and buildings. According to the Institution of Civil Engineers, the global construction output is anticipated to reach USD 15.5 trillion by 2030. This is likely to augment the market growth in near future.

Sintered Steel Market Analysis & Forecast

The global sintered steel market size to be valued at USD 124.8 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during the forecast period. The growing emphasis towards production of metal parts at low cost with reduced wastage and increased accuracy is anticipated to drive the market growth, especially in the automotive industry. Steel is a preferred alloy in industrial applications for producing parts that exhibit characteristics such as high strength and corrosion resistance. Sintering offers added advantages in comparison to other processes such as casting, stamping, and cutting. Along with the freedom of complex design, production of sintered steel parts reduces machining cost and wastage significantly, which are anticipated to augment market growth.

In 2019, North America accounted for over 25% of the global market, in terms of volume. The growth in the automotive industry is anticipated to emerge as a key driving factor for the market to flourish in North America. The new USMCA agreement, which clearly states that automobiles must have 75% of their components to be manufactured in either of U.S., Canada, or Mexico for it to be qualified for no tariffs is propelling manufacturers to set up plants in North America for gaining the leverage of zero tariffs, larger customer base, and advanced technology.

Steel Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The outlook for the steel markets has weakened quickly in the last quarter of 2022. Factors responsible for weaker prospectus include high energy prices, the global economic slowdown, rising inflation and the impacts of Russian war against Ukraine and sharp decline in the real estate sector and rising COVID infections. Global crude steel production has declined sharply in 2022 as the demand has contracted at the global level.

