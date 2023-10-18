DesignNBuy Inc Launches Enhanced DesignO Shopify App, Revolutionizing E-commerce with Product Customization

Dallas, TX, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ — DesignNBuy Inc, a dynamic web to print technology firm under the visionary leadership of CEO Nidhi Agarwal, announces the release of the enhanced DesignO Shopify App (https://www.designnbuy.com/printcommerce-design-tool-for-shopify.html ). This innovative application is set to redefine e-commerce with a focus on product customization, positioning itself as a leader in the industry.

Based in Dallas, Texas, DesignNBuy Inc. introduces an exciting approach to Shopify store owners specializing in print, packaging, and personalized products. The release of DesignO 1.7 brings a comprehensive solution for Shopify store owners, enhancing their capabilities and transforming the e-commerce landscape.

The standout feature of the enhanced DesignO Shopify product customizer app is the dynamic file upload capability, enabling customers to streamline their purchases by directly uploading their artwork files during checkout.

In addition, DesignNBuy Inc. introduces a form-based editor alongside the full editor, simplifying and accelerating the personalization process, especially in scenarios where limited customization is preferred. Tailored for B2B corporate clients, this editor empowers clients’ teams to personalize designated parts of the template while maintaining brand consistency. With an intuitive user interface, the form-based editor offers a real-time preview of changes, enhancing the customer journey.

The enhanced DesignO Shopify App also offers end customers an intuitive way to browse through assigned templates on the product detail page, allowing them to select the ideal template for their personalization needs.

DesignNBuy Inc bridges the gaps in the e-commerce landscape, transforming Shopify into the go-to platform for businesses in the print, packaging, promotional products, and merch industry.

First Published on: https://whattheythink.com/news/116994-designnbuy-inc-launches-enhanced-designo-shopify-app-revolutionizing-e-commerce-product-customization/