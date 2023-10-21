Innovative Orthodontic Solutions: Toombs Orthodontics Introduces Invisalign to Prairie Village

Posted on 2023-10-21 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Invisalign Prairie Village

Prairie Village, KS, USA, 2023-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — Toombs Orthodontics, a trusted name in orthodontic care, is excited to announce the introduction of Invisalign, a cutting-edge orthodontic solution, to their comprehensive list of services. This innovative addition underscores the practice’s commitment to providing their patients with the most advanced and comfortable treatment options available.

Invisalign, known for its discreet, virtually invisible aligners, offers a convenient and aesthetically pleasing alternative to traditional braces. The aligners are custom-designed to fit each patient’s unique dental structure, gradually straightening teeth without the use of wires and brackets. Toombs Orthodontics is proud to bring this state-of-the-art technology to Prairie Village and surrounding areas.

Patients who choose Invisalign can enjoy benefits such as:

  1. Invisibility: The clear aligners are nearly invisible, allowing patients to straighten their teeth discreetly.
  2. Comfort: Invisalign aligners are smooth and gentle on the gums and cheeks, reducing the discomfort often associated with traditional braces.
  3. Removability: Aligners can be easily removed for eating, drinking, and oral hygiene, making it more convenient to maintain oral health.
  4. Effective Treatment: Invisalign effectively corrects a variety of orthodontic issues, from mild to complex cases.

Toombs Orthodontics is proud to be the first orthodontic practice in Prairie Village to offer Invisalign, ensuring that their patients have access to the latest and most advanced treatment options.

About Toombs Orthodontics:

Toombs Orthodontics, led by Dr. Kelly Toombs, is a leading orthodontic practice in Prairie Village, KS. With a dedication to delivering outstanding patient care and the most up-to-date treatments, they help individuals of all ages achieve their dream smiles. To learn more about Toombs Orthodontics and their services, please visit our website.

For media inquiries or to schedule a consultation, please contact Toombs Orthodontics at (913) 381-5292.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution