BOC Sciences at TIDES Europe 2023: Key Chemicals and XDC Platform to Be Exhibited

Amsterdam, Netherland, 2023-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — BOC Sciences will attend “TIDES Europe: Oligonucleotide & Peptide Therapeutics”, delivered as a hybrid event from 30 Oct – 1 Nov 2023, in Amsterdam, NL. Its high-yield nucleosides & nucleotides, as well as a newly launched XDC platform, will be exhibited in front of the industry.

BOC Sciences has been working on one goal since its inception — Streamlining Your Drug Development Process with Our One-Stop Service. This concept coincides with TIDES, the leading event in Europe to accelerate therapeutics to market by expediting R&D, improving CMC efficiency, and building new partnerships. It focuses on the landscape of oligonucleotides, peptides, mRNA, and drug delivery, where BOC Sciences has ample fruits to share.

BOC Sciences initially stands out in the manufacturing of Nucleosides , Nucleotides, and Phosphoramidites due to its high yields, especially in the context of COVID-19. It is the largest supplier of PseudoUridine and N1-MethylpseudoUridine since its annual production of the two chemicals can reach 500 kg and 1,000 kg, respectively.

Equipped with 10 L to 10 KL reactors, 300 crystallizers, a purification system in the size of 20-800mm column with different pressure levels, etc., BOC Sciences displays the robust capability of scale-up manufacturing. If customers request cGMP products, BOC Sciences can carry out the synthesis tasks in a 5,500 m2 cGMP workshop which can guarantee a clean level of grade D.

After years of optimization, BOC Sciences also established a strict quality management system, indicating its all-round development in both quantity and quality. Its Quality Department, composed of QA and QC, operates a complete quality inspection workflow. Besides, its analytical laboratory is equipped with instruments of HPLC, GC, LC-MS, GC-MS, TGA/DSC, ICP-MS, etc., which ensure the accuracy of analysis and make demanding production feasible.

BOC Sciences director of the business development department disclosed in a recent briefing that a novel XDC platform will become a highlight among all the exhibits. “It takes a lot of efforts of our technical team to build this platform,” he added, “It leverages leading conjugation methods and contains a variety of drug-delivery vehicles, which can satisfy most needs in targeting drug delivery and RNAi delivery.”

For nearly 20 years, BOC Sciences has assisted the world’s leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies in navigating through the challenges of novel drug development. Its Nucleosides, Nucleotides , and Phosphoramidites have become a reliable material resource in the industry. How can its innovative XDC platform play a role? The BOC Sciences expert team will give a detailed introduction in the upcoming event.

About TIDES Europe 2023

Hybrid Event (in-person and digital)

Where: Amsterdam, Netherlands

When: 30 Oct – 1 Nov 2023

Kiosk: #81

For more information, please visit the BOC Sciences event page .

About BOC Sciences

BOC Sciences is a leading supplier and manufacturer of chemicals for pharmaceutical research and development. It provides hundreds of Nucleosides, Nucleotides, Phosphoramidites, and custom synthesis services for broader applications. Its newly launched XDC platform came into the industry’s notice and may greatly impact conjugation efficiency.