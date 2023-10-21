The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Invites Tampa Bay Nonprofits to Open House Event

Clearwater, FL, 2023-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center is hosting an open house for nonprofits on Sunday, December 3rd, 2023 at 5:30pm to unite the community through networking games and a raffle. Guest speakers from local nonprofits will speak about working with their communities and how it has helped them in their endeavors.

Statistics show that some 30 percent of nonprofits close down within 10 years of operation. Donations dropped an estimated $17 billion in 2022, making funding an additional problem. With nonprofits struggling to keep their doors open, it’s important that they are supported in their charitable endeavors.

“I am beyond excited to invite nonprofits to the CCV Center Open House,” said Tracy Hawkins, manager of the Center. “It is a great way to meet new friends, reconnect with old friends, and ultimately, achieve each of the nonprofits’ humanitarian goals through partnerships within the community itself.”

Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served. All are welcome, whether you are part of a community group or not. As Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard said, “A community that pulls together can make a better society for all.”

For more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, please contact Tracy Hawkins at (727) 316-5309.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of our local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email CCVcenter@ccvfl.org for more information about the Center.