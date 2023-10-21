Scientology Information Center Adds Music to its Community Get-together

Photo Caption: An artist performing before the Destination Scientology showing at the Scientology Information Center.

Clearwater, FL, 2023-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — On Saturday, October 14th the Scientology Information Center hosted its showing of Destination Scientology: Pasadena with a touch of jazz.

Starting on September 23rd, the Scientology Information Center launched weekly showings of the exclusive documentary series, Destination Scientology from the Scientology Network to connect the community, foster trust and create unity. The Destination: Scientology programs bring viewers to cities and countries all over the world to learn about new people and places. Viewers also learn how the Churches of Scientology in these diverse areas help their communities achieve happiness, reach their goals and enhance their lives.

To add a new aspect to this week’s showing, local musicians performed light jazz on piano and Spanish guitar. Additionally, each attendee received a gift of a single red rose as a nod to Pasadena’s nickname, “The City of Roses.” Pasadena earned the name from it’s annual world-famous Tournament of Roses Parade, the excitement of the annual Rose Bowl, and the charm of its Old Town District.

One of the attendees had this to say about the experience, “Not only was the video very nice, I also enjoyed the music, the ambience of the space, the refreshments and the rose is perfect!” Another guest shared, “I really enjoyed the music. The artists are very talented! I loved the laid back vibe, great refreshments and the company. Before seeing the Pasadena program, I didn’t really understand the reason for the Rose Bowl or the correlation with roses. I also loved the history of Pasadena and learning about old buildings still operating today, including the historic building the Church of Scientology saved.”

This upcoming week’s showing will be Destination Scientology: Kaohsiung (Taiwan) on Saturday, October 21st from 3-4pm. There will be light music and refreshments will be served.

The Scientology Information Center is located at 500 Cleveland Street. To learn more about this facility or RSVP for upcoming events please contact Amber at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org

The Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups in 167 nations. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in humanitarian programs and community events. Clearwater is home to the international spiritual headquarters of the Church of Scientology. Its Scientology Information Center is open to all and provides answers to questions about Scientology through its audio-visual displays, exhibits and publications.

