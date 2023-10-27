The Barker Team Announces A New Addition

Fountain Hills, USA, 2023-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Barker Team is proud to announce the addition of a new agent to their team, Nick Maglione.

Nick grew up on the northeast coast in a town called Swansea in Massachusetts, near Providence, RI, and Boston. He served 4 years in the military as a military police officer in the Air Force. He gained valuable experience in sales while working at a supplement store in a gym and also benefited from the mentoring his brother provided him through his property management company.

Nick has been in Arizona for just a few months but has developed a great appreciation for our beautiful state and coming recently from Colorado, he loves the warmer weather. Along with being punctual and detail-oriented, he exudes great confidence and professionalism, which enhances his connections with potential clients.

Nick enjoys taking advantage of the many beautiful parks in our area as he loves being outdoors. He is an active person, valuing health and fitness. He also revels in cars of all kinds and takes great pleasure in modifying them.

He looks forward to working with clients, assisting them in finding their dream homes, and helping them realize their real estate goals.

“We are excited to reap the benefits from Nick’s skills and enthusiasm,” remarked Rich Barker, owner of The Barker Team.

About Rich Barker and The Barker Team/Keller Williams Arizona Realty

The Barker Team is the top choice for Real Estate in the Valley of Sun, year after year. From progressive thinking to a robust history of knowledge and experience, their Realtors are here to make your next transaction run smoothly with positive results guaranteed every time.

Rich Barker, with over 10 years of experience in the Real Estate industry, has taken his career to new heights. He has successfully assembled The Barker Team – a dynamic group of Arizona’s top Realtors who are dedicated to assisting buyers, sellers and investors in achieving their real estate goals. Since 2010 this formidable squad has played an integral part in millions of dollars’ worth of home sales!

The Barker Team is one of the top teams in Arizona! They have made the 2023 RealTrends|America’s Best Real Estate Agents list for exemplary sales production in 2022! This ranking honors America’s finest real estate agents and teams from across the country; the agents chosen are among the top 1.5% of agents in the United States.

For more information on The Barker Team please visit thebarkerteam.com